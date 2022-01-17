What Can Affect Your Internet Connectivity and How to Prevent It?

Decades back, individuals used to socialize and interact in public spaces, roadside cafes, public parks, convention halls, etc. But now, with the growing availability of digital social platforms, individuals prefer staying back in their living spaces and connecting with friends and families. With time, people have shifted their priorities and streamlined their working routine, adapting to various changes around them. According to the recent survey of 2020, there are about 4.7 billion smartphone users around the globe, among which 98% have access to mobile broadband and wireless internet connection. Considering the strong demand for internet supplies and connectivity speed, individuals prefer subscribing to monthly internet bundles and packages. While at home and offices, individuals use local area network connections or open Wi-Fis.

Every internet user loves spending free time streaming online digital libraries, records, and other social media platforms. Now internet is considered among the necessities of life, binding individuals in societies together. After waking up from sleep, the first thing we check is our smartphones and devices. We scroll down the notification panel to view every application or social platform notifications. Even while traveling, tourists search for free and secure internet connections to upload travel status, Instagram stories, and pictures on their social media accounts.

Internet isn’t just important for socializing; the internet enables people to learn about people of various cultures living around them. Moreover, e-learning portals and accounts can be accessed over stable internet connections in this digitally driven world. The average national internet speed across the US is around 99.8 Mbps.

Factors Affecting Internet Connectivity and Speed

With the growing demand for mobile and fixed internet connections, individuals prefer watching movies, streaming Netflix, accessing websites, and learning portals on their smartphones and tablets. While determining what factors affect the internet’s connectivity speed and connection, one should consider analyzing their wireless routers and broadband connections.

1. Multiple Users Sharing the Same Internet Connection

Depending upon router speeds, connectivity, and range, users install routers in their homes, offices, and living spaces. When multiple users connect or share the same internet connection, the internet speed gets divided among the users, resulting in lagging and buffering. It’s recommended to keep your home’s Wi-Fi connection private and secured. Refrain from sharing Wi-Fi connections with the visitors or public on the street. If more than 5 family members share the same Wi-Fi connection, it’s recommended to use router extenders and portable connections.

2. Data Transfer Medium

Internet speeds and connectivity rates vary depending on one’s internet connection type. Individuals using a modem or telephonic internet connections always complain about slow internet speeds. Fiber-optic cables enable users to enjoy seamless internet connectivity, minimizing internet loss and internal damages. Installation and yearly connection of fiber optic cables might cost one a fortune, but they provide amazing internet speed and connectivity in the long run. No one enjoys the slow loading of pages, online movies, and gaming platforms. If you are an online gamer, you must consider installing fiber-optic cables in your homes and offices. Always signup with those local area network providers which offer fiber-optic connections.

3. Type of Devices

Devices and electronic gadgets from the early 2010s were designed according to that time frame where internet speeds were nominal. Types of devices and their patch versions also affect the speed of the internet in those devices. Different cellular networks have cell towers in different locations, impacting the speed of mobile internet connections.

4. Location and Geography

Internet speeds also depend on the router’s distance and the main distribution hub. If you live in remote or sub-urban areas, your internet provider might be in the central town area. The longer the distance, the longer it takes internet bytes to travel. Factors like the location and geography of the terrain affect internet speeds and connections.

Why Do People Require Lightning Fast Internet Connections?

Internet and digital platforms enable people to connect on online streaming, socializing, gaming, and learning platforms. With the increasing demand for interactive gaming platforms, online casinos in the US have become undoubtedly popular among all age groups. Every avid gamer access online casinos and gaming platforms to feel the vibe of land-based casinos. If you can’t travel to Vegas and experience the fun in land-based casinos, you can always signup on to virtual online casinos and experience the fun involved in playing casino games.

With stable internet connections, online players can easily access various online casinos like the DraftKings casino. Whether it is a fixed internet connection or a mobile broadband connection; online casinos are made easily accessible. With faster internet speeds, users can experience digital reality without any interruptions or lags. Casino games involve spontaneous action, decisions, and movements. Slow or weak internet connections are likely to hinder the gameplay experience, affecting the overall gameplay.

Online casino websites and digital portals are designed to cater to in-game internet glitches or connectivity issues. Online players are offered compensation and benefits if they lose their seat at the table or get disconnected from the game. In order to create digitally connected ecosystems, many online casino websites verify users’ internet speed and then only grants access to the main lobby or the landing page.

Final Word

We humans depend upon the internet throughout the day. Every internet user aspires to stay connected to the internet 24/7. It’s recommended to constantly monitor internet speeds and connectivity through verified internet speed testing devices and online websites. Always check for online viruses and malfunctions that might be causing loss of internet bytes in your system or gadgets. Reboot your router once a day to refresh its RAM and other inbuilt processing units. Considering the factors mentioned above affecting internet connection, one should always opt for a reliable and in-house internet provider that provides compatible internet speeds for devices and online applications. Moreover, if you are using a mobile internet connection, try managing the application’s data usage from the settings, limiting applications activity.