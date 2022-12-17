What Can We Expect From The Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Range

The future arrival of Samsung’s Galaxy S flagship line next year is being hotly anticipated by fans of the brand globally. The S22 range of phones represents a tough act to follow, especially in certain areas like the phone’s low-light camera. Here we look at what we know so far about the future Galaxy S23, including features likely to make an appearance on the range of new devices.

When Will the S23 Launch?

There is evidence from parts suppliers who are certificating phone components that a battery matching the description of the phone has been submitted in September this year. With the historical timing of similar certification, rumours are circulating for a probable February 2023 launch.

Rumours of an earlier date are unlikely to come to fruition, but in any case, it is unlikely we will have long to wait until we can get our hands on the new models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Design

There are suggestions that the form factor and look of the new s23’s range will be very similar to the previous S22 series. Rumours of a slight size increase may be true, but it truly is minimal. Given Samsung’s hopes for the new phones and their cameras, it is possible a slight thickness increase will have been required to house the technology. Further rumours exist suggesting the bezel size on the new phones may be increased slightly, possibly to aid increased durability.

Size

A leak seen on Ice Universe gives weight to the theory over the phone’s physical size by suggesting the entry-level Galaxy S23 will come equipped with a 6.1-inch 1080×2340 display, with the Galaxy S23 Plus increasing this to a 6.6-inch 1080×2340 display, leaving the S23 Ultra with a 6.8-inch 1440×3088 unit. These specifications match the current Galaxy S22 range. We would expect to see technology improvements within the displays, though what these improvements might be, remains to be seen. Where displays are concerned their battery usage is always a factor and improvements in efficiency would make sense for Samsung in their quest to keep the size of their phones under control.

Colour

It is expected the range will launch with 4 colours – Black, Beige, Pink and Green. Samsung has never been known for offering extensive colour ranges for their phones; this trend looks likely to continue in the upcoming S23 range.

S23 Camera

One area of keen interest is the cameras the new phones will be equipped with. The S22 Ultra has an enviable reputation for its abilities in photography. But it does not look like Samsung will be disappointing anyone as rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come equipped with a 200MP camera, almost doubling the S22 Ultra cameras resolution of 108MP.

Samsung released a video showing a photograph of a cat taken with their 200MP camera and blowing it up onto a 28 by 22-meter canvas. The image looked incredible, but obviously, a video is not a great way to assess the capabilities of the camera.

Rumours exist over the front camera too, which if they are to be believed will see the phones equipped with a 12MP sensor on the lower models. It is unclear what sensor might be utilised in the Ultra, with the current S22 offering a 40MP camera already.

With video offerings likely to be in the 30 frames per second mode and 8K video capture available.

Performance

Historically Samsung has used Quallcoms latest chipsets for its USA-released flagship models, if this continues the S23 phones will deceive the Snapdragon 8 Generation 2. This chipset was only released in November and offers significant improvements over the Generation 1 release. This chipset is likely to be used to power improvements in AI and image processing.

Previous non-USA Galaxy S phones have been supplied with Exynos chips, however, it appears all units in the S23 range will be supplied with Qualcomm processors and chipsets. This would make sense for Samsung if it could offer one chipset to cover all regions the phone will be supplied in.

It’s likely the S23 standard model and the Plus will be supplied with 8GB of RAM. A vapour cooling system is likely to be used on the top model, while other models may need to make do with a heat pipe cooling system.

Satellite Communication

With Apple having introduced its SOS satellite system, Samsung may offer the S23 range with a similar feature enabling emergency communication while the phone is not in a signal cell area. If this goes ahead it will mean Samsung teaming up with Iridium Communications and utilising its 66 low-earth orbit satellites to enable this facility. Currently, this may be limited to low-resolution images and SMS messaging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Battery Capacity

In all likelihood the S23 in its Ultra form will get a 5000 mAh battery, This is the same size as currently supplied with the S22 Ultra. This may seem like a mistake by Samsung, but the phone itself will likely be more efficient in the way it used that capacity, resulting in longer usage times for the S23 Ultra.

There are rumours the lower end of the S23 range will get a slight battery capacity increase. A “light Performance” mode may be included to help preserve battery power when the full processing capacity of the phone is not required. It is likely charging speeds will remain the same as the current S22 range.

Although nothing is set in stone, it can be seen that Samsung is taking the S23 very seriously indeed. Whether you use your phone for the camera, to scroll through social media or even to search for UK fast withdrawal casinos, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series has android fans excited.

With the rumoured end-of-February release date now less than 3 months away, we won’t have long to wait to see the efforts of all Samsung’s work and development in action. One thing we can be sure of is that the Samsung launch will be a big deal and fans will be keen to see what the latest developments are.