Just look at the top corner of your smartphone’s screen and what do you see?

It must be 4G LTE.

Right?

Probably, you are completely fine with it now but there will be 5G in the same place very soon. Yes! 5G technology has become no less than a buzz already. This next generation of high-speed wireless service is taking the mobile and technology industries up to next level. However, the shift to 5G is going to take some real time. Now, let’s exactly know the significance of 5G technology.

What is 5G technology?

Probably, 5G is going to be even faster than what you’ve thought of. Although there’s no definite definition of 5G technology yet, the entire concept has become a popular one. Also, there are no hardware standards to build upon still now.

The sole point of agreement which lies there among the carriers is the vague outline. 5G technology is certainly going to be a very fast one with high stability and crazy versatile indeed. Surprisingly, a massive speed of about 10 Gbps will be something very common. In the near future, 5G technology is expected to replace Wi-Fi networks in many cases while offering faster speeds and better coverage.

When will 5G be available?

This new technology is already on its way to rock the world. Samsung has even launched its first 5G smartphone. And many other big names like Oppo, Honor etc. Are going to come up with their creations soon. So, by the time 2019 ends, 5G will probably create a great impact.

How does 5G work?

Since 5g is different from what 4G LTE is, it is always crucial to understand the working principle of 5G. 5G differs from its predecessors in terms of everything, starting from spectrum bands to small cells.

One of the biggest difference between 5G and 4G LTE is that it operates on three different spectrum bands. This fact is definitely going to have a huge impact on its users in the future.

The low-band spectrum is nothing but the sub 1 GHz spectrum. This spectrum band is already used by carriers in the U.S. for LTE. It is very soon getting vanished. The low-band spectrum certainly offers a huge area of coverage and penetration but there lies a major negative aspect of that. The highest data speeds will top out around 100 Mbps.

The major player who plays an important role in terms of low-band spectrum is the T-mobile. The carrier opted for a huge amount of 600 MHz spectrum at an FCC auction in the year 2017. With that, it is constructing the nationwide huge 5G network.

When it comes to the mid-band spectrum, it provides a really faster coverage and lower latency when compared to the low-band one. However, it is not able to penetrate buildings and low-band spectrum. The average speed rises up to 1 Gbps on mid-band spectrum.

Moreover, sprint is having the maximum part of the unused mid-band spectrum in the U.S. The carrier makes use of Massive MIMO to boost up the penetration and coverage area prevalent on the mid-band. Sprint is even going to use Beamforming to improve 5G service on the mid-band. What Beamforming does is that it sends a single focused signal to all the users in the cell. Next, the systems that use it tracks each and every user to ensure that they have a constant signal.

Finally, the High-band spectrum gives an idea of 5G to most of the people. It is even called as mmWave. The high-band spectrum offers the highest speeds of up to 10 Gbps and also has very low latency. The only drawback of high-band is that it has a very low coverage area and so, the building penetration quality is pretty poor.

In fact, both AT&T and Verizon are already running on high-band spectrum. The 5G coverage for both the carriers will somehow overlap 4G LTE while becoming the nationwide network soon. Also, the high-band spectrum trades off penetration and user area for high speed and coverage area, so it is expected that they are going to be dependent on small cells.

What are they?

Well, small cells are nothing but the low-power base stations which cover the tiny geographical areas. The carriers making use of mmWave for 5G along with the small cells playing a major role, it can boost up the entire coverage area. Having been amalgamated with Beamforming, small cells can successfully deliver very high and fast coverage with pretty low latency. So, there are numerous advantages of 5G.

Is it clear now what is 5G technology and how it works?

Like many other enticing latest technologies, 5G is surely going to be no less than bliss for modern beings.

Maulik Patel is Founder & Director of www.clickmatix.com.au. His passion for helping people in all aspects of online marketing flows through in the expert industry coverage he provides. He is an expert in Web marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media, Affiliate Marketing, B2B Marketing, Online Advertisement of Google, Yahoo and MSN.












