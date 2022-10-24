What is a nonprogressive slot?

If you are a beginner in the gambling world, you might be overwhelmed with which slot game to choose since there are many different categories. Even though slot games might look the same, they are very different in terms of how they work and their payout strategy.

So, this means that choosing the perfect slot might have a direct impact on how much money you can earn playing.

The world of online slots is dominated by progressive slots, which offer a high jackpot prize for one lucky winner. However, you might also encounter non-progressive slots, and in today’s article, we will go through the concept of non-progressive slots, how they work, and whether should you consider them in your next gambling session.

Non-Progressive Slots – What are They?

To explain it in a simple way, non-progressive slot machines are exhilarating as progressive ones. The main difference between progressive and non-progressive slots is in the payout strategy.

However, even though non-progressive slots have a different payout strategy, this doesn’t mean that they are less exciting.

Non-progressive slots have independent odds, which means that the chances of winning constantly increase.

Additionally, non-progressive slots offer a jackpot that is fixed at a specific amount. So, traditionally, the jackpot at non-progressive slots is fixed on one amount that is usually much lower than progressive slots have to offer.

Even though the smaller jackpot might be discouraging people to play non-progressive slots, it is worth remembering that there is no percentage taken from each bet towards funding the jackpot. This means that you’ll get the chance to win more money on day-to-day betting compared to progressive slots.

Both slot types are very similar but have an entirely different payout strategy.

On one hand, we have progressive slots, that offer huge jackpots but the chances of winning one are slim, and since there is a percentage taken from each bet, you also get fewer winnings on your daily betting. You can find more info about progressive slots here: hoopcasino.com/tips-and-tricks/progressive-slots/

On the other hand, non-progressive slots offer a smaller jackpot but with a higher chance of winning one, and it also has a more player-friendly winning system on a day-to-day basis.

Which Slot Type You Should Choose?

So why would people consider playing non-progressive slots that offer lower jackpots?

Well, even though it is common sense to go for a game that offers a life-changing amount of money and a chance to win a big jackpot, sometimes this strategy won’t payout good.

Non-progressive slots offer better chances to win smaller jackpots, and usually have better odds on daily bets, which means that there is less chance to lose money while you chase the jackpot.

Even though it is not easy to quantify the exact odds of a slot game, we can safely say that non-progressive slots usually offer better odds. Additionally, it is worth noting that the chance of winning a huge progressive jackpot at a slot game is 50 million to 1, which means that it is very hard to win a big jackpot.

Considering that progressive jackpots take a percentage of each bet towards funding the big jackpot, in most cases, you will have to play with lower odds for a small chance to win a fortune.

On the other hand, non-progressive slots offer a much safer approach to gambling by offering a fixed jackpot that is lower than a progressive jackpot, but at the same time, you’ll get better odds on daily bets and possibly get a higher win percentage.

Either way, choosing between non-progressive and progressive slots is down to your personal preference. Some people are excited when there is a chance to win a huge amount of money and others want a safer approach to their betting strategy.