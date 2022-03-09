What Skills Are Hiring Managers Expecting From A Candidate With CompTIA Certification?

The IT job market is highly competitive these days. Many companies started to invest generous budgets in technology and study more carefully candidates for open positions. As CompTIA A+ want to work with the best-in-class individuals, hiring managers are very strict during the interview. They prefer to pay a higher salary to a skilled professional than to work with a non-certified candidate who will need additional time to understand the company’s key processes.

At the same time, CompTIA Security+ is among the preferred certification vendors in IT. Both candidates and recruiters are interested in its certifications thanks to their amazing benefits. From the employees’ perspective, the designations issued by this leading IT vendor can offer a competitive advantage and help candidates attain the skills required by hiring managers.

Continue to read this article to discover what type of competencies you develop once you jump into your CompTIA certification journey.

3 Top Skills Developed With The Help Of The CompTIA Accreditation Track

The CompTIA certificate makes both the recruiters’ and applicants’ lives easier. For the recruiter, this designation represents proof that s/he has found a reliable professional. From the candidates’ perspective, the validation offers a competitive advantage and opens the doors of leading international companies, such as Dell, Nissan, CompTIA Network+ , Hp, Apple, to mention a few. Here’s how the CompTIA qualification can help you shine in the IT market:

You look for a new experience

How do you want to look in the eyes of your next hiring manager? Do you want to be known as a generalist or a certified specialist? The CompTIA certification helps you consolidate your reputation and can become your official recommendation as a professional in cybersecurity, cloud, and networking. What’s more, the accreditation exams are quite tricky and complex. Therefore, during the preparation journey, you have the opportunity to cement your expertise and stay permanently updated about the latest technology trends.

You demonstrate initiative

Even though the initiative is a soft skill, a certification from this IT leader will help you achieve it as well. From the hiring manager’s side, a candidate who succeeded in gaining a 220-1001 certificate is very ambitious and eager to develop his/her competence in a certain domain. As you understand, international organizations are interested in working with determined individuals. Thus, they trust them to deliver complex projects and implement the newest technology in their company.

You deliver results

The process for getting the CompTIA accreditation is not easy. You will need a well-organized preparation routine and a clear plan. The same principles apply to a job as well. When you receive a new serious project, you will need to determine clear objectives and plan what and when you should follow to obtain the targeted results. Hiring managers know these aspects very well and they will be more than happy to work with such self-motivated professionals. Thus, the CompTIA certification becomes a guarantee of the candidate’s capacity to deliver results.

Sum Up

As a result, the CompTIA accreditation helps you build a unique resume. Once you get it under your belt, you will become a valuable candidate for numerous international companies. Also, you will be appreciated as an initiative candidate striving for continuous development. Thus, you will benefit from your manager’s trust when working on complex projects and consolidate your position within the organization. So, obtain your 220-1002 right now and get the job of your dreams!