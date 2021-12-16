What Type of Heating is Right for My Workplace?

We’ve all been there – you get up, it’s cold. You get in your car or on the train, it’s cold. It’s okay though, because you can wrap up warm with a thick winter coat, hat, gloves, scarf and the like. You get to work, though, and it’s still cold – but you can’t keep all your outdoor wear on, you wouldn’t be able to work properly.

It can be really demotivating, and has a very noticeable impact on productivity when the workplace is not warm enough – so we have written this handy guide to help you decide what kind of workplace heater is best for your site.

Oil heaters

These are a particularly economical option – electricity is used to power the heating elements, which heat the oil that fills the main body of the unit. This oil stays warmer for longer than a water-filled radiator, and so the heater uses less electricity to maintain the heat level.

These are usually fairly small, and so are better suited to smaller shops, offices, workshops and similar sites.

Convection heaters

Convection heaters use electricity to power heating elements as well, but instead of heating oil they heat up the air. This causes a fast flow of air through the heater because the warmed air rises and cooler air from below is sucked in at the base – making the whole room warm fairly quickly. Because there is no fan involved, these heaters are amongst the quietest air-based heaters that you can buy.

Similar to oil-filled heaters, convection heaters are ideal for smaller spaces and individual rooms.

Fan heaters

You can find fan-based heaters in a huge range of sizes, for use everywhere from a small one-person office to a large factory floor. They circulate the hot air super-quickly, particularly the heavy-duty models, meaning that they can be used to heat significantly larger spaces (depending on the size of the unit that you get).

This type of heater is absolutely perfect for warehouses, distribution centres, factories, garages and the like – anywhere that is a large open space and where the sound of the fan running is not an impediment to operations.

What to look out for

Of course, when we talk about buying new equipment for the workplace, we need to discuss safety. Make sure that your heater (whichever type you get) has an emergency cut-off so that if it starts to overheat, it will turn itself off.

You’ll also want to make sure that you get a model with a thermostat, so you don’t end up too hot/wasting money on electricity.

If you will need to reposition your heater periodically – particularly the beefier industrial fan heaters – then make sure you get a model on wheels. It will be significantly easier to relocate, with no chance that you will drop it and be left without a heater.

Ensure that any power cable used for your heater is not trailing in such a way that it becomes a trip hazard.

Lastly, always be sure to follow the manufacturer’s guidance on using your heater. You will need some clearance around the unit in most cases, and make sure no one puts anything on top of it. Be sure not to put your heater adjacent to, or underneath, anything flammable or near to any fuel storage.