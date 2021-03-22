What’s New In The World Of Slots?

That’s the question on everyone’s lips. With the online casino catalogues constantly evolving and adding to their long list of classic games, it can be hard to keep up with what’s the latest and greatest slot to take for a spin. Whether you’ve got the best casino bonus in your back pocket, ready to use, or you’re just eager to play something new – we’ve got you covered! Read on to find out the latest.

Trail Blazer

If you’re looking for a game that’s filled to the brim with excitement, then this is the perfect slot for you. With a total of 30 paylines and a whopping maximum payout of 57,000x your first bet up for grabs. Betting will begin at just one credit, and progressing at your discretion, this game is a suitable choice for all levels of casino players. You’ll also find that there are not one, but two free spins features to be found in this game, doubling your chances of boosting your gameplay further down the line.

Now let’s get down to the symbols. The reels are filled with colourful designs, creating an almost cartoonish effect when you take them for a spin. The lowest paying icons are standard playing card symbols, including the Jack and the Queen. You’ll also find the iconic number 7 symbol in this game, dishing out the more moderate payouts along the way and helping you to make bigger moves across the blazing trails that encapsulate this game.

Big Bonus

Here we have another new addition to the world of Slots, and one that pays homage to the classic themes and functions of the old school, brick-and-mortar slot games. The layout has been kept fairly simple, with the reels fitting into a 6×4 grid and a total of 50 ways to win up for grabs. Take a trip down memory lane as you spin across the 50 paylines for a minimum of just 0.10 credits.

The symbols in this game are just as nostalgic as the layout, allowing you to reminisce back to the day when Slots first emerged. Look out for the tantalising watermelon, cherry, grape and lemon symbols which will offer out the slightly lower pay-outs. If you’re looking to aim high then the various coloured lucky 7s will be the icons for you.

You’ll find both wilds and scatters in this slot, adding to your winning potential as you make your way across the reels. The wild is somewhat limited, and whilst you’ll find the active symbol on any of the six reels during the base game, when it comes to the free-spins mode, the wild will only be able to roll into place on second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth reel, where it will become locked into place.

For a little more lucrative fun, roll in a minimum of three scatter symbols and you’ll be on your way to the Big Bonus Win Value feature. Here, all symbols on offer will have a multiplier applied to them, giving you the chance to bag a win of 20x, 25x, 30x, 50x or 100x your original wager.