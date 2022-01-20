Which Are the Best Modern High-fantasy Games?

When it comes to video games, people’s opinions differ widely. Nevertheless, there are some games in every genre that defy those boundaries of individual preference to attain legendary status. Today, our focus will be on the high-fantasy genre and some of the best modern games that have managed to attain such a legendary status among gamers who love the theme/genre.

Before we get to the actual games though, a short introduction to the term “high-fantasy” is necessary. High fantasy is a theme or setting where events of epic proportion happen, involving characters of epic proportions as well. Some elements vary with the particular setting, but your actions will have world changing/ending effects, which is always a common theme in high-fantasy games. Now that we have a basic understanding of what the theme is, let’s take a look at what you might have missed out on recently.

Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix

The original Final Fantasy VII came out in 1997 as a PlayStation Exclusive and it defined the entire genre of high fantasy and JRPGs. Final Fantasy VII Remake was released in 2020 and it was amazing. There will be other episodes added to the remake later and the principal idea behind these remakes is to slowly expand the original’s epic concept which could not be fully explored due to the technological limitations of the time. If you are into high-fantasy action role-playing games, it does not get more epic than FF: VII Remake. In fact, the entire Final Fantasy series is so popular all across the world that even several slot games in the best Australian online casino carry similar themes of might and magic in epic proportions.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt by CD Projekt Red

Geralt of Rivia is a superhuman monster hunter for hire, looking to find his adopted daughter and to stop the unstoppable Wild Hunt along the way. You do not need to play the previous games or even read any of the high-fantasy novels to play Witcher III, because this open-world epic action RPG has all the lore included in the game and more. Despite being released in 2015, the game still looks amazing in 4K and will put your PC to the test. An epitome of European high-fantasy games, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is believed by many to be the most epic video game ever made!

God of War 3 (2010) by Santa Monica Studio

Each and every one of the God of War games from the yester years can be defined with only three adjectives: epic, fun, and brutal. God of War III (2010) ended the saga of Greek Kratos, establishing him as the most epic antihero (read villain) and certified God and Titan killing video game protagonist to have ever disembowelled, blinded, and decapitated its gargantuan enemies on our displays! God of War 2018 was great, but if you have not played God of War 3 yet, you need to change that as soon as possible!

The latest God of War (2018), Dark Souls 3 (2016), and Elden Ring (2021) are also must play high-fantasy games in their own right. Some may argue that these three deserve even more attention than some of the games up top, but that’s subjective like always. The only constant across all the titles is that none of them will fall short of your expectations by any means.