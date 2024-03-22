Bettors from Bangladesh are some of the most ardent sports fans. And at the official Six6s site, they have access to a wide betting line-up and a variety of markets. For this reason, as well as many other advantages, a large number of Bangladeshi players prefer this site. Now we will tell you about the aspects that make more and more players from this country to register on this site.

Here Bettors Feel Safe and Secure

Everyone wants to make a good profit on betting, but no one wants to lose money to fraudsters. Six6s betting site has gained popularity among Bangladeshi bettors due to its security. This site operates under a Curacao licence, which means that its work is completely legal. It also uses reliable security certificates that keep players’ confidential data secret from outsiders.

The site itself works according to fair rules, which can be found on the official website. And if something is unclear, you will always be assisted by a responsive support team that works around the clock. It’s worth noting that Six6s advocate an environment for responsible gambling and offer tools that can help fight gambling addiction.

Hundreds of Bets Every Day

Using this site, you can place bets by choosing from hundreds of events every day. For example, you can select the cyber sports section, where you will have access to predictions not only on popular events, but also on niche events. Other sports include kabaddi, football, basketball, tennis and many others. Besides sports betting, you can also make predictions on various political events, show business, the world of cinema and much more.

We would also like to talk about the live betting section, because here you can watch live broadcasts and at the same time follow the updated odds to make the most accurate bet. Whether you choose pre-match or live betting, it will always be useful to familiarise yourself with the statistics. For example, it can be viewed in a special section on the site. We also recommend you to use third-party sources, follow the news in the world of sports to always be aware of relevant information that will help you make the most favourable forecast.

Colourful Casino Games

And once you’ve placed your bet, you can start a slot machine with a progressive jackpot and pick up some nice winnings at Six6s Casino. Slot machines other games are presented by reliable developers who ensure fair gameplay. Most of the assortment is slots, but at Six6s you will find other entertainment such as various table games, card games, roulette, keno, bingo, crash game Aviator and more.

Pay attention also to the live casino, where you can chat with a real croupier. Such games are available to you at any time of the day, but take into account that there are higher limits. Entertainment works through live broadcasts from studios decorated under the casino. This way, you can get the closest experience to the real game as possible.

Six6s Mobile App

Nowadays, it’s impossible to imagine any betting company without an app and at least a mobile version of the site, and Six6s has both. You can download the app on the official website no matter what operating system your device is on. The main thing is that it should have a relatively new version of the OS, such as Android 5.0 or iOS 8.0. The app will run at a fast speed if your smartphone has at least 1GB of RAM. Also, make sure you have enough free space as the app will be updated in the future and you will need to download new versions from the official website. In updates, the app is further optimised, which affects its speed, new sections and features are added, minor bugs are fixed and much more.

Nice Bonuses in Six6s

Six6s welcomes Bangladeshi players with great bonuses, whether you’ve just registered or have been on the site for a while. For newcomers, the welcome bonus is a nice touch. It is presented in three variants:

200% for slot machines and fishing-themed games – maximum reward of 16,666 BDT;

66% for live casino and table games with a maximum reward of 10,000 BDT;

100% for sports betting up to 10,000 BDT.

Keep in mind that you’ll get the bonus after wagering, and you’ll need to be actively playing and betting on the site for that to happen. There are also additional bonuses that you can get depending on which payment system you use to make a deposit. For example, you will be given an extra 1.6% for deposits made via Bkash, Nagad, Rocket, UPay, Tap, OkWallet and USDT.

Fast Payouts in the App

Both on the website and app, you will be able to make quick withdrawals via Bkash, Nagad, Rocket, UPay, Tap, OkWallet, USDT and other payment options. However, keep in mind that withdrawals will only be available to verified users. To do this, provide up-to-date information about yourself in your personal profile and confirm it with document photos.

As you can see, Six6s offers comfortable conditions for players from Bangladesh and always pays out earned winnings honestly. Register on this site now!