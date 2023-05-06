Why Biomedical Sensors Have Become Significantly Important in Modern Medical Science?

Biomedical sensors have become significantly important because of their ability to access difficult regions of the human body. Biomedical sensors have also a useful application in eliminating tumors and treating cryo cancer. As modern science relies significantly on sensors in various applications, manufacturers now recognize the importance of technological development. The production of biomedical sensors requires micro-coil through the winding of ultra-fine wires. This production process is critical to ensure the high quality of the sensors.

The major challenge for the production of the sensors is the limited physical size as the sensors take place in medical invasive devices. Biomedical sensors require to be very tiny so that it can reach some critical regions of the human body. Minimally invasive methods, catheters, and temporary or permanent implants are some useful methods to send sensors into the human body. However, to minimize the disruption in body functioning, access the difficult regions, improve the lifetime of the devices, and consume less energy, manufacturers are constantly working on the development of the miniaturization process.

The Advantages of Biomedical Sensors in Medical Science:

Biomedical sensors have led to significant advancement in medical science and helped medical professionals to diagnose and treat different health issues.

Miniaturized implants that involve sensors help to regulate, control, and log data regarding a patient’s health condition.

Sensors also help to transfer energy and charge the battery of implants.

Biomedical sensors have crucial applications in multiple diagnostics treatments, including Radiofrequency treatment, electromagnetic radiation-based treatment, cancer treatment and heat treatment.

Sensors help to develop a local or external magnetic field in in-vivo magnetic three-dimensional navigation.

Biomedical sensors have plenty of other applications in orthopaedic, diagnostic, and dental treatments.

The Production Process of Biomedical Sensors:

As biomedical sensors consist of electromagnetic micro-coils, we need to understand the micro-coil production process. Depending on the electromagnetic and geometric requirements of the clients, manufacturers prepare the design for the coil and wind the ultra-fine wires in a specific shape. The ultra-fine wires need to have a diameter of less than 59 AWG or 9 microns or 0.009 mm to maintain the tiny size of the coils. A micro-coil can consist of 1000 windings, yet it should be small in size than the tip of a pin.

Another major challenge comes during the production process when the manufacturer requires to join two thin conductive wires (ultra-fine wires). The traditional method fails to join the ultra-fine wires effectively because of the tiny diameter of the wires. To get an effective solution to this challenge, modern manufacturers use the thermal compression bonding method to connect two ultra-thin wires of similar or different diameters. By using this method, manufacturers can avoid corrosion and strain at the joints and get the most reliable connections.

The Applications of Biomedical Sensors:

There are a variety of sensors that help in diagnostics and wireless communications. In therapeutic applications, such as for the treatment of electricity-based ablations and electrophysiology, biomedical sensors have a critical role. The navigation sensors are necessary for stent positioning, targeted radiation catheters, inter-body tagging, targeted drug delivery, and implanted markers. You will also find the applications of biomedical sensors in dental, endoscopic, gastroscopic, laparoscopic, colonoscopy, and orthopaedic treatments.