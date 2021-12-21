Why customer service is crucial for customer loyalty

In today’s society, customer service is a key factor when determining any business. High-quality customer service provides a competitive edge, which in turn builds customer loyalty. For a business to offer high-quality customer service, the company must understand what CX means.

What is CX strategy?

How you handle customer service has a direct impact on how many people will buy from you. Customers are looking for companies that appreciate their business, are open about what it is they do and are willing to go the extra mile to help them out. With 83% of customer reviews rating customer service as one of the top three most important factors when deciding where to shop, it’s time we take a step back and examine exactly what this strategy entails.

Why is it important to build a customer experience?

It’s important to provide excellent customer service, as it can be a company’s most powerful marketing tool. Customer service is crucial for customer loyalty, as people will only continue to patronise a company if they feel their needs are being met and aren’t being treated like just another number. Customer service also makes customers more likely to become repeat customers, which is great for business and customer satisfaction.

Companies must put time and effort into developing relationships with customers. For companies that are already successful, it is essential to maintain the quality of their customer service because over time, if it gets worse, they will see a decline in profits.

The power of insights for organisations, why does it matter?

It is nearly impossible to succeed in the modern economy without taking customer service seriously. All organisations would be wise to take this reality into account when designing their customer experience strategy and look into the insights into the customer experience.

Improving customer service and delivering the best experience possible is crucial to retaining customers. According to a Gallup poll, 91% of customers will leave a company after one bad experience. This is because people are now more informed about companies than ever before. It’s never been easier for someone to take out their dissatisfaction on social media or review sites like Yelp, which can have devastating effects on the company’s reputation.

How does #CXInsights give information regarding the customer journey?

CallCare, who are experts in Customer Experience Management and the leading Call Centre Specialists, understands the importance of making sure the customer experience is just as good as the service that you provide.

With that in mind, they have recently launched the “CX insights: How businesses can earn and retain loyalty from their customers” campaign – an eBook that takes a closer look at the customer experience and why this is so vital.

The ebook contains a survey of 400 call centre agents from across the UK that offers an interesting new perspective on customer service.

Demographics

According to the survey, age 67 and up were ranked as the most difficult to deal with on the phone by our respondents, with lower age groups rated as less challenging. When asked which age group is the most digitally adept, the survey respondents said the younger generations are more ‘tech savvy’. Over half of our respondents (52%) believe that 18 to 24-year-olds are the most technologically savvy.

Industry

Customer experience is critical in any industry, but industries are notoriously slow at completing customer service communication?

The Financial Services business, according to our respondents, takes the longest. The eBook will explore deeper into why this industry appears to take longer than others.

Language

The language we use around gender is constantly evolving as expectations about how we speak to and about each other change. To create a truly inclusive customer experience, it’s important to use gender-neutral language and pronouns. This helps avoid any possible discomfort or offence.

When asked how they would best describe their knowledge of gender-inclusive pronouns, the majority (53%) of the survey respondents said they were fully aware of this use of language with 70% of 18 to 24-year-olds claiming to be completely aware of gender-specific pronouns.

Scams

Staying one step ahead of scammers is a difficult job for both the consumer and the company trying to protect them.

Scammers are becoming more proficient in their ability to fool unsuspecting people as technology advances. According to the survey, more than half (59%) of our customer service agents and advisor have witnessed an increase in the number of customers doubting their motives.

Conclusion

The customer journey is an important part of any business. It can make or break a company. The eBook contains a wealth of information that should be useful to the readers. We hope that you find the tips and advice useful, as well as the survey data!

Taking the time to read up on what the journey entails, as well as surveying other businesses, will be beneficial for those who are looking to improve their own experience.

Check out the #CXInsights in the eBook, containing tips and advice on how you can improve the customer journey in terms of your own business!