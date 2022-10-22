Why is your eCommerce frontend so important?

eCommerce business owners know that having a solid frontend is essential to their success. After all, it’s the first thing customers see when they visit your store, and if it’s not appealing, they’re likely to leave without buying anything. In this post, we’ll discuss the importance of your eCommerce frontend and outline some ways to make yours more effective.

eCommerce frontend vs. backend

Your eCommerce storefront is the part of your website that customers see and interact with; it’s what draws them in.

The backend of an eCommerce website is the hidden but integral part that manages everything from product prices and images to customer orders and fulfillment.

In other words, the frontend determines how an online shopping experience appears and works, while the backend determines how it performs.

You may think of your eCommerce storefront as a result of the data stored in the backend (products, prices, order information, and customer information) presented to your target market in the most appealing manner possible. It is for this reason that we often refer to it as eCommerce on the client side that engages consumers:

Fonts and colors

Image carousels

A search bar

A Drop-down menu

Detailed product pages

Videos

So, let’s dig deeper into the meaning of storefront in eCommerce and how putting a lot of effort into a high-quality frontend improves your customer’s experience by satisfying their expectations, increasing revenue, and ROI.

The shopfront is the first thing customers see when visiting your eCommerce website

or app, making it the most critical factor in determining whether they’ll stay and shop or leave and look elsewhere. A well-designed frontend will make an excellent first impression and encourage customers to stick around, while a poorly designed one will do the opposite.

Think of your frontend as the virtual equivalent of a brick-and-mortar store’s façade. If it looks uninviting, customers are unlikely to come in and check out what you have to offer. On the other hand, if it looks inviting and well-maintained, they’ll be more likely to give you their business.

It sets the tone for the rest of the customer journey

After making a good first impression, your eCommerce frontend needs to provide an enjoyable and seamless shopping experience. This begins with ensuring that your website or app is easy to navigate and that products can be found and added to the cart quickly and easily. Customers should also be able to checkout without any issues.

If the frontend of your eCommerce store is well-designed and user-friendly, it will set the tone for the rest of the customer journey and encourage them to come back in the future. On the other hand, customers are likely to go elsewhere if it’s challenging to use or doesn’t offer a good experience.

It can help you stand out from the competition

In eCommerce, standing out from the competition is essential to success. Many businesses sell similar products, so finding ways to differentiate your store is crucial. Your frontend is one way to do this.

If your frontend is unique and memorable, it will help you stand out from the competition and attract more customers. You can achieve this through thoughtful design, the use of color, and even something as simple as having a catchy slogan or tagline.

Use feedback from customers to improve your storefront

Your eCommerce frontend is a work in progress and should constantly evolve to meet your customers’ needs. One way to do this is to collect customer feedback and use it to improve your store.

You can collect feedback in several ways, such as through surveys, customer service interactions, social media, and product reviews. Once you have this feedback, take some time to analyze it and see what changes you can make to your frontend to improve the customer experience.

How to create the most performant eCommerce storefront for you business

Untill recently most eCommerce business owners believed that if they want to create a super performant and unique storefront they had to employ a massive dev team to custom build one from scratch. This is fortunately not the case anymore.

With the emergence of composable and headless technologies and vendors it is now easier and faster than ever to get your new store to market, while ticking all the right boxes in terms of performance and customization.

Many of the best eCommerce stores use a composable architecture when constructing new stores or migrating existing ones. A composable architecture allows you to use only the best-of-breed technologies, and only the ones you need.

The benefits of using a composable solution to create your storefront includes

Saving time and money on development

Getting to market much faster

The frontend solution is already optimized for super fast web-performance

You can buy out-of-the-box solutions and your dev team merely customizes the UI and user journeys.

Bottom line

As you can see, your eCommerce frontend is essential to the success of your business. It’s the first thing customers see, and it sets the tone for the rest of their journey. It will encourage customers to shop with you if it’s well-designed and user-friendly. So, start with your frontend if you want to improve your eCommerce store.

FAQs

How can an eCommerce storefront generate leads?

If you want your eCommerce storefront to become a valuable lead generator, focus on creating engaging content that offers value to your target audience.

What is an eCommerce storefront?

An essential component of an online store is its eCommerce storefront. It’s where all marketing efforts will lead, and it’s the first opportunity you have to attract consumers to your brand when they visit your site. It’s also a significant consideration in whether or not they buy.

What are some common mistakes made with eCommerce storefronts?

Some common mistakes include failing to consider the user experience, not paying attention to design, and not making the most of marketing opportunities.

How can I improve my eCommerce storefront?

There are many ways to improve your eCommerce storefront. Some suggestions include focusing on the user experience, paying attention to design, and making the most of marketing opportunities.