Why the new Samsung Expert Raw camera is the real deal

In November last year, Samsung introduced the Expert RAW camera app with Galaxy S21. Barely three months later, the app is highly coveted with new functionalities comparable with three more devices.

Expert RAW is a powerful camera app that offers advanced shooting features, including full manual camera controls. The app supports HDR multi-frame capture and lets you save shots in JPEG and DNG RAW format and can be used to set up games on casinosnz.

However, app had a few issues, and the South Korean firm had fixed some of them with a new version. A few days ago, the company announced the release of a new version to fix the remaining bugs and improve the performance.

The app is available in the Samsung S22 series, S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Expert Raw Camera app brings advanced processing similar to Apple’s ProRaw format and exceeds ProRaw in bits per color, allowing even more subtle gradations of the sky, flowers, and skin tone. Samsung made it clear that only a few of the newest models would be powerful enough to handle this advanced processing.

Samsung noted that the 64-megapixel telephoto lens of the Galaxy S21, S21+, S20, S20+, and Note 20 are not compatible. The reason given was that Expert RAW requires at least 2x optical zoom magnification and Bayer RAW output at that magnification. These older models have a 1.1x optical zoom lens, providing hybrid zoom in photos, which means the processing available in the Expert Raw camera app is not compatible. Best results will come from Samsung’s Galaxy S22, but every compatible model will produce better photos with Expert Raw.

On top of that, you get histogram support, which is basically a graph that helps you determine how light or how dark a photo is and how many light and dark areas you have in your photo, as well as manual focus.

And that’s not all: Expert RAW has integration with the industry-leading Adobe Lightroom app, which allows you to tweak the photo you took’s setting to achieve the most desired look in terms of color, exposure, white balance, and many more aspects of a photograph. The app’s integration with Lightroom allows you to directly open your RAW files in the app for post-production.

Samsung Expert RAW App Requirements

Given Expert RAW’s advanced abilities, supported smartphones are required to meet minimum hardware requirements. These include the Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 or higher chipset, 8GB RAM, and a telephoto lens with at least 2x optical zoom and Bayer RAW support. Samsung states that the Expert RAW app requires advanced internals for Multi RAW shooting and image processing. This means that a few flagships such as the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy Note20 don’t make the cut since the 64MP telephoto lens on those models supports only 1.1 zoom, although they can be used to play games on casinoclic casino en ligne.

Samsung’s flagship smartphones already offer some of the best smartphone photography experiences, and the availability of an app tailored to make use of that high-end hardware is sure to please shutterbugs. The wider rollout of the Expert RAW app is just one of many benefits Samsung is bringing to its users. Samsung has become the top Android brand when it comes to providing software updates for its smartphones. It recently announced that several Galaxy devices would be eligible for four years of Android updates, including several affordable and flagship smartphones, tablets, and even Galaxy Watch models.

The brand also announced that devices launched after 2019 would get four years of security updates, while some flagships like the Galaxy S21 and S22 series would get five years of security updates.