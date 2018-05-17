Spread the love
  • 3
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
5 (100%) 1 vote

Yanny or Laurel? What do you guy hear?  [Answer below]

Please comment below! 

This has become the hot topic today, as a username Rolandcamry posted a voice video on Reddit, many people will hear differently.

 

yanny laurel

Play the Video Below, What you hear?

What you hear?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

yanny laurel

_______________________________________________________________

HERE is the ANSWER for WHY?   Why Yanny or Laurel?

Test Your Ear now!

If your ears can hear high frequency then you can hear “Yanny”, but if you can’t hear the high frequency, probably you can only hear “Laurel”

Hearing loss or damage will cause you hard to hear the high-frequency sound. This might due to exposure to loud noise for long-term or use earphone for long-term. For those who always clubbing, working near to flight engine, and always exposed to loud noise environment, they tend to have hearing loss. Please protect your ear, once your hearing loss, it will not reversible.

Check Your Hearing [ from 8kHz to 22kHz]

It is common for people who are above 25 years old cannot hear above 15kHz and also experience some level of hearing damage or loss, such as tinnitus. This test will help you to check what is the cutoff point of your hearing power. Usually, musicians experiencing the higher chance of hearing loss. If you are using earphone for the extended period of time, it may permanently damage your hearing. As we age, our hearing loses gradually. 

Below is some test of your hearing, play from 8kHz and slowly increasing to the higher frequency. 

 

8kHz

10kHz

12kHz

14kHz

15kHz

16kHz

17kHz

18kHz

19kHz

20kHz

21kHz

22kHz

Ads – To learn English

(Visited 39 times, 40 visits today)
https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/yanny-2F-laurel-2.pnghttps://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/yanny-2F-laurel-2-150x150.pngKai ShengNewsyanny or laurelYanny or Laurel? What do you guy hear?  Please comment below!  This has become the hot topic today, as a username Rolandcamry posted a voice video on Reddit, many people will hear differently.   Play the Video Below, What you hear? https://twitter.com/stephenfry/status/996600435950702593 https://twitter.com/LoganPaul/status/996637482325233664 https://twitter.com/bbc5live/status/996705167037943808 _______________________________________________________________ HERE is the ANSWER for WHY?   Why Yanny or Laurel? Test Your Ear...
  • 3
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  