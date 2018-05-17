Please comment below!

This has become the hot topic today, as a username Rolandcamry posted a voice video on Reddit, many people will hear differently.

Play the Video Below, What you hear?

HERE is the ANSWER for WHY? Why Yanny or Laurel?

If your ears can hear high frequency then you can hear “Yanny”, but if you can’t hear the high frequency, probably you can only hear “Laurel”

Okay, you're not crazy. If you can hear high freqs, you probably hear "yanny", but you *might* hear "laurel". If you can't hear high freqs, you probably hear laurel. Here's what it sounds like without high/low freqs. RT so we can avoid the whole dress situation. #yanny #laurel 🙄 pic.twitter.com/RN71WGyHwe — Dylan Bennett (@MBoffin) May 16, 2018

Hearing loss or damage will cause you hard to hear the high-frequency sound. This might due to exposure to loud noise for long-term or use earphone for long-term. For those who always clubbing, working near to flight engine, and always exposed to loud noise environment, they tend to have hearing loss. Please protect your ear, once your hearing loss, it will not reversible.

Check Your Hearing [ from 8kHz to 22kHz]

It is common for people who are above 25 years old cannot hear above 15kHz and also experience some level of hearing damage or loss, such as tinnitus. This test will help you to check what is the cutoff point of your hearing power. Usually, musicians experiencing the higher chance of hearing loss. If you are using earphone for the extended period of time, it may permanently damage your hearing. As we age, our hearing loses gradually.

Below is some test of your hearing, play from 8kHz and slowly increasing to the higher frequency.

8kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/8000.mp3

10kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/10000.mp3

12kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/12000.mp3

14kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/14000.mp3

15kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/15000.mp3

16kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/16000.mp3

17kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/17000.mp3

18kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/18000.mp3

19kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/19000.mp3

20kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/20000.mp3

21kHz

https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/21000.mp3

22kHz