Youtubers Making a Fortune By Filming Their Gaming Exploits

Every single casino game does of course have its own built-in house edge. The house edge refers to the percentage of players stakes that over the long-term operation of any casino game the house (casino) is expected to win from them.

The lower the house edge, from a player’s point of view, the more desirable those games are, as they offer a much greater chance of winning than for example a game with a high house edge.

Therefore it is true to say, that lover the long-term players are always going to lose, unless they are extremely lucky and manage to win a huge progressive jackpot, and then give up their gambling exploits when they have done so.

But a small yet growing number of gamblers have realised they can get paid cold hard cash from their gambling activities, and they do so by filming themselves playing and then loading that footage up to sites such as YouTube.

In this article I will be looking at how some players make a fortune doing just that and will enlighten you on just what is involved in become a slot playing Youtuber.

Becoming a Casino Game Playing Content Maker

It does take a lot of time, money, and effort to become a content maker, much more so when the content you are making is video of yourself gambling, and not everybody who sets about doing so is going to make a financially profitable.

You will need some basic equipment for a start, such as a decent cell phone to allow you to record the footage of you playing for example slot machines, in fact as far as equipment goes that is all you will need to get started.

As for a bankroll, well you are going to need to produce plenty of videos and that will entail you allocating a fair old chunk of cash to each gambling session you record, so do keep that in mind.

Getting permission to film yourself gambling in a brick-and-mortar casino is important, for some casinos do not let players record themselves player, and you will be asked to stop filming if you set about doing so in such a venue and may even be kicked out of that venue too.

Setting up a YouTube account is straight forward enough, and by doing so you can launch your own channel in a matter of minutes and once done you can simply load your videos up to your YouTube Channel.

Make sure that you set that channel as one which is aimed at adults and not children, and once launched you will need to use good keywords and hashtags in your video descriptions so that other using of that social media website can find your content and footage.

Just be aware that to benefit from the advertising revenue users of that site can earn, you will need to acquire a minimum number of subscribers and your videos will have needed to have been viewed a certain amount of time before you can sign up for a revenue share type account too.

Recording Online Footage of Your Gambling Exploits

If you live miles away from a land-based casino it is possible to record yourself playing at online casinos, and you will find no shortage of them listed at the sister casino sites website.

You are going to have to download onto your computer some form of screen recoding software and have a microphone connect to give a running commentary if that is what you are intending to do.

As for whether that will be profitable, well keep in mind many people are currently doing similar and use other sites such as Twitch to amass themselves a large audience.

Below, and in order, are the games that do tend to grab viewers attention the most, and as such you should consider making use of the following game categories if you do fancy dipping your toes in the water so to speak and become a gambling related video content maker:

Slot Machines

Roulette

Video Poker

Keno

Scratch Cards

If you do not get enough subscribers to be in a potion to benefit from an advertising revenue share type of program, some people do offer subscribers unique footage via websites such as Patreon, whereby those subscribers pay a nominal monthly subscription to view that exclusive footage.

But like everything else in life and certainly in the business world, it will take quite some time to get yourself into a position whereby you do start making a regular income from video content making. However if you are prepared to put the time and effort in, and make the initial and ongoing investment required, then anything is possible, and you will only have the chance of succeeding if you give it a try of course.