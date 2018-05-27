Spread the love





56 Xiaomi Workers Turn Millionaires Soon

Before Xiaomi sell out any handphone, there are 56 Xiaom workers who gather up to 11 millions to invest this startup. Some of them borrowed the money from their parents and used up their money that planned for wedding to invest Xiaomi 8 years ago.

Today they are so lucky that all of them soon become millionaire now! Xiaomi is one of the most successful smartphone makers in the world and it’s prepping a blockbuster initial public offering. This company soon will be worth $1 billion to $3 billion, depending on the market sale.

Work 7 days per week

Li Weixing which was an ex-Microsoft Corp. engineer. He is number 12 worker in Xiaomi. In 2010, they are still starting and fighting. They work 7 days per weeks without rest day, that time Xiaom still is an unknown mobile phone maker. 8 years passed, Xiaomi now is one of the bigger phone maker company.

The fortuitous decision began with workers like Li Weixing, an ex-Microsoft Corp. engineer who was employee No. 12. Back in 2010, staffers were working seven days a week out of a bare-bones Beijing office park to get the unknown mobile phone maker up and running. When word spread that Lei Jun and his co-founders were chipping in their own money for a venture financing round, Li and others wanted to join them.

