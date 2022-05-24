Apps Are Becoming Hot Again

Mobile apps aren’t a new thing (as all Androidcure users know by now). They have been around for a while and after a few years of stalling, it looks like they are becoming hot again. According to some estimations, there are more than 6.5 million apps available on Google and Apple stores and the numbers are getting bigger on a daily basis.

There are several reasons for such a trend, so we will discuss them in the following paragraphs. More precisely, we will discuss the latest trends in the industry and what to expect in the near future.

Most Important Trends in 2022

There are several important trends that will determine the future of mobile apps:

5G Technology

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Food & Grocery Delivery Apps

Mobile Entertainment & Gaming

Online Casino

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Super Apps

5G Technology: This technology has been around for a while but it looks like we are finally witnessing its full expansion. Companies have started implementing this technology on a large scale and we can expect only benefits from this trend.

Some of the key things that come to mind are a 100x faster speed compared to 4G, which will open a whole new spectrum of possibilities and new features. For example, streaming apps with much higher video quality, higher latency etc. Of course, data transfer will be significantly faster, while we also expect to see some significant breakthroughs regarding Virtual and Augmented Reality technologies.

Virtual and Augmented Reality: More and more apps will be relying on the latest achievements in AR and VR technology. We’ve already seen things like Live View in Google apps, while companies like Ikea allow users to see how furniture would fit their apartment. On the other hand, L’Oreal has a virtual makeup app that shows how a certain makeup would look on your face. There’s no doubt that we will be seeing more and more apps like these in the near future.

Food & Grocery Delivery Apps: This was the fastest growing app category in the last few years, mainly because of the Coronavirus pandemics. However, we are not talking about a temporary trend. We have no doubt that this segment will continue to grow and that we will be seeing more of these apps in the future as well.

Mobile Entertainment & Gaming: Users have figured out that they don’t have to be at one place to watch movies or play games. As a result, we are seeing more and more and more apps like these. Most Netflix subscribers are watching their favorite shows on smartphones, while 90% of digital gamers prefer mobile phones over traditional gaming devices.

Online Casino: Online casino industry has been in a huge expansion during the last decade and that growth became incredible in the last few years. More and more gamblers are turning to online casino sites & virtual casinos, because of superior convenience. Therefore, it’s no wonder that virtually every online casino offers its app versions on app stores. For players who use mobile apps, operators usually offer special promotions, higher welcome bonuses, exclusive games and other features.

It’s also worth mentioning that online casino apps are once again available on the Apple Store, which wasn’t the case for some time. However, Apple now allows only iOS gambling apps on the Apple Store, those that are developed especially for this operating system. Also, keep in mind that these apps are now geo-restricted, which means that they can’t be used in parts of the world where online gambling is illegal.

Artificial Intelligence: New-generation apps will be able to collect and process user data in a much better way, which will allow them to learn about user preferences, which will eventually lead to a much better user experience.

Blockchain: Blockchain has been playing a significant role in mobile app development and we have no doubt that this trend will continue in the future.

Super Apps: These apps have been popular in Asia but it’s becoming more and more popular in other parts of the world as well. The catch with these apps is that they are not single-purpose apps, but rather apps that solve multiple purposes.

Most Popular Google Play Store Apps in February by Number of Downloads:

Instagram – 24.93 Million Downloads Snapchat – 21.83 Million Downloads TikTok – 20.29 Million Downloads Subway Surfers – 17.98 Million Downloads Telegram – 15.67 Million Downloads

Source: Statista

Top 10 Apple Store Apps (according to similarweb)

TikTok YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Wordle! Instagram Facebook Snapchat Messenger Fill The Fridge! Amazon Shopping Gmail

Source: similarweb