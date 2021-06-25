How to Choose The Best Mobile Casino To Sign Up To

Choosing The Best Mobile Casino: Top Tips & Examples

The trend of enjoying casino games via smartphones and tablets instead of desktop and laptop computers is becoming prevalent. The pace of life continuously speeds up, and people find themselves wanting instant relaxation and pleasure. A mobile casino is a perfect answer to countless punters’ needs as it provides immediate access regardless of the location. Simultaneously, casino operators recognize the importance of catering to players’ needs, and the number of mobile-friendly sites is also rising.

However, it is still too soon to say that a smartphone casino gaming experience is equal to a desktop one in every way. Yet, the lines between the two platforms continue to blur, and smartphone gaming has come a long way in recent years. With competition becoming fiercer by the day and new operators coming onto the scene, choosing the right casino can be tricky. We’ve provided some top hacks below to help make your decision more manageable and also listed some tried and tested casino examples. Let’s begin.

Understanding The Mobile Casino Before Making Your Choice

Similar to numerous other groundbreaking developments in the online gambling industry, technology gave rise to mobile casinos. Specifically, the development of coding like HTML5 made it possible to let go of antiquated Flash Player requirements. Before HTML5 became mainstream, there were numerous attempts to craft mobile casino gameplay. Although possible, the process involved multiple steps and was unreliable to the point where enjoying it was impossible.

Online casinos quickly recognized the opportunities deriving from mobile applications and casino apps. Even though the earliest apps would burn through a device’s internet data, higher-quality connections rapidly resolved this problem. Consequently, game developers make the titles what they are and not the casino where you enjoy them. Therefore, mobile casino gaming is just as (if not more) popular than desktop gaming nowadays.

What To Look For When Deciding

When it comes to the critical factors that can help you choose correctly, you should consider the following:

Welcome offer

Gaming library

Payment options reliability.

Welcome Offer

Selecting the ideal mobile casino is not a straightforward decision. You need to consider various factors, and even when you’re sure of your choice, something could always go wrong. Consequently, most punters don’t consider checking a mobile operator’s welcome package and dismiss it as irrelevant.

A welcome bonus can be a convenient addition to an already impressive mobile gameplay. Consequently, it’s worth looking into because you can claim significant benefits despite playing casino games on your smartphone. Of course, free perks are always a bonus (pun intended).

Gaming Library

The available games constitute one of the important reasons for choosing a mobile casino. The whole point of enjoying casino gaming is to win and have fun while doing it. You’ll notice that several operators provide the same titles on their desktop and mobile platforms. However, such a setup is uncommon, and most operators intentionally change their offerings between different outlets. Therefore, remember to compare both to ensure you’re playing the games that work for you best.

When gaming on your mobile, note several factors that can make or break your sessions. For instance, countless slots fill your entire phone screen and provide an immersive experience. On the other hand, some titles still struggle with significant design flaws, working well on mobile, or don’t offer a seamless gaming session. In other words, mobile platform availability does not, in itself, guarantee quality. Therefore, besides being smartphone-friendly, a mobile casino game must also deliver.

Payment Options Reliability

If you choose to go with standard payment methods during your mobile casino gaming, you’ll need to consider numerous factors. For instance, sometimes, you’ll find that some deposit methods won’t be accessible for withdrawals. Other times, you may find that you won’t be able to activate a welcome bonus if you deposit using specific options.

Consequently, you’ll need to consider several mobile gaming payment factors. These factors include transaction fees, deposit and withdrawal limits, transaction processing speed, and more. Each of these aspects can dampen or improve your overall mobile gaming session, which is why we recommend noting them.

But, if you’d like to make your life easier and save yourself the trouble of worrying about the previously mentioned factors, you’re in luck. Cryptocurrencies continuously find new applications in every aspect of daily life, including mobile casino gambling. Some of the best Bitcoin casino operators offer instant deposit and withdrawal times, which is particularly convenient.

Alternatively, you can also consider mobile phone billing available in several casino operators. This novelty works by adding your deposit amount (up to 30 GBP) to your monthly phone bill. Simultaneously, there are no security codes, long numbers, or additional accounts.

Mobile Casino Examples

To be as helpful as possible, we’ll also recommend a couple of reputable online casinos. These operators feature impressive mobile casinos and are worth checking out due to industry recognition and proven safe operations.

The first on the list is Spinia Casino. The latest information on this online casino is available online, but you’ll find plenty of positive reviews and experiences. Spinia has been around since 2018 and operates under a Malta Gaming Authority gambling license. In other words, since the MGA only issues licenses to the highest quality online casinos, you know that Spinia is a top industry operator.

Spinia’s mobile casino welcomes both iOS and Android users but does not provide a dedicated app. However, you can enjoy the mobile site version via browser access and most desktop games on your smartphone. Overall, you’re looking at a reliable and safe gaming experience on the mobile platform, which is rare nowadays.

The other operator we can wholeheartedly recommend is Maneki Casino. This operator comes with lucrative promotional offers, more than 1,000 games, and an MGA gaming license. Besides an exciting and memorable theme, Maneki is also home to a mobile-optimized, trustworthy casino catering to mobile gaming enthusiasts.

Like Spinia Casino, Maneki also does not feature a downloadable app, but no matter. The instant play platform is more than excellently put together, complete with features identical to the desktop site. In other words, Maneki’s mobile casino lets you have the same excellent casino experience as the main site on your smartphone. Whichever provider you choose, you won’t go wrong. Good luck!