content://com.android.browser.home/ How to Set Browser Homepage on Android

In this post we are going to show you step by step to setup browser homepage on Android devices such as phone, tablet and so on. content://com.android.browser.home/

Set the Browser home page on the Android smartphone with these steps.

1. Open the Browser app – Android Browser icon

2. Tap the Menu button below the screen.

3. Scroll all the way down and select Settings. Android Browser settings option

4. Select “General” settings option

5. Tap Set homepage.

How to make Chrome as default browser

Find Google setting on your android device. You may find this setting on these places (depending on your device): Open your device’s Settings app. Scroll down and select Google .

. Open a separate app called Google Settings . Tap Apps. Open your default apps: In the top-right, tap Settings . Under ‘Default’, tap Browser app .

. Under ‘Default’, tap . Tap Advanced Default apps Browser app. Tap Chrome .

