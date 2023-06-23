Crickex, a bookmaker established in 2019, emphasizes their purpose as a sports betting platform, is the top sports betting site in Bangladesh. For user convenience, it offers a mobile app for Android users, safe and fast transactions and a huge number of bonuses plus nice promotions. Every year the popularity of Crickex app grows all over the world. Crickex is licensed by Curacao for gambling and is legal. Utilizing the most cutting-edge technology, Crickex assures its users of the full security and protection of their data.

Crickex betting app and much more

The app is not only focused on cricket betting, the bookmaker offers many other activities to bet on for platform users. Crickex is not only a bookmaker, it is also a betting exchange platform and users have the ability to place a bet and choose the outcome outside of the event. To keep their customers up to date with what is happening in the cricket market, the bookmakers official website provides daily cricket news and update schedules. The crickex app free download for free from the official website, and all the features of the desktop site can also be applied to a mobile device. An iOS version of the app is still under development.

How to download the Crickex app for Android

Any mobile device supports the installation of the program. It does not take much time, even the most novice user can figure it out. To do this, you need to follow some steps in the instructions.

Follow to the official Crickex website; On the home page, in the far left corner, click on the Phone icon; Next, you will be prompted to download the app labeled “Android Download”; Accept the installation of this file; For a complete and correct installation of the apk file, go to the “Security” section located in your phone settings and allow access to download from third-party sources; After the apk download happens, the next step is to install it.

Installation of the Crickex app on Android

Installation of the Crickex app on Android is not difficult, even for a first-time user, and won’t take much time. You just need to keep to the sequence of instructions:

In the memory of your Android in the system notifications, search for the downloaded file. Hit the install button and let the app install on your mobile app. Once the app is installed, you need to launch the app and log into your Crickex account.

Advantages of Crickex

The bookmaker, which has gained the respect of millions of users from Bangladesh, has a number of its advantages:

Payment options are available, including the local most sought after and popular ones;

Every user can bet on sports and casino games after registering an account;

Registering an account is not difficult, you can follow the drawn up instructions in a couple of minutes;

Excellent bonus program;

Application for Android and iOS;

Bangladeshi taka is accepted for payment.

Cricket betting on Crickex

Since cricket is the most popular sport among customers from India, there are many online cricket betting options on Crickex. Betting on Crickex is simple and quick by following some points of instruction.

Using either platform go to your personal account; To deposit money, go to the banking menu and click “Deposit” and choose the deposit method that is more convenient for you; To go to the page with the available disciplines, you need to select one of the offered disciplines in the “Sportsbook” section, and click on the match you are interested in; On the page of the match that you have selected, the markets that you can bet on will be offered. Select the one you are interested in; And the last thing to do is to enter the amount of your bet and confirm it.

You have made a bet, it is placed and after the match is over the winnings will appear on your balance. And then it’s up to you to use this money for further use on bets or to withdraw it from Crickex.

How to bet with Crickex

A user must have a registered account and replenish his account. It is also important to remember that a gaming account can only be 1, if there is more than one account, it will be blocked unilaterally. So, you can start betting.

Login to your account using either the official website or mobile app; Choose sports or casino category in Crickex; Decide on a game or upcoming match, check the markets and odds to find out the likely outcomes; In the coupon, select the type of bet and specify the amount; Click the green “Place Bet” button; Once the sporting event is over, your bet will be calculated and you will get your amount back along with your winnings.

How to make a deposit

In order to make a deposit, you need to go to the official website Crickex and log in. After clicking on “Deposit”, you need to choose the only option of deposit, from all offered, then you have to choose the amount you want to deposit and click on the “Deposit” button.

Withdrawal of funds to Crickex

You made a deposit, bet on a sporting event and earned a certain amount of money. So how do you withdraw this money?