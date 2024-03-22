Discover the Power of Peeling

Whether we like it or not, a person’s appearance is an important characteristic of a normal existence in a civilized society. Particular attention should be paid to the appearance of the face, namely the health of its skin.

Such a procedure as peeling is designed to help with this. If you are worried about constantly enlarged and clogged pores, closed comedones, and poorly applied makeup, then it means that it is time to carry out a deep facial cleansing procedure.

Choosing the right cleansing depends on many factors, and unfortunately, no magic recipe will work for everyone. However, at INSTYTUTUM, you can choose what suits you best.

Why Do You Need Facial Peeling?

The direct purpose of peeling is to make the skin even and smooth by renewing it. The stage of care should be regular. Depending on the type of skin and its condition, it can be done from 1 to 3 times a week. By following these measures can you achieve the following:

evened skin tone and texture;

good receptivity to serums and creams;

less noticeable pores;

evened color and radiance of the skin of the face.

There are different types of peeling, but not all of them are safe. It will always be the right choice in favor of high-quality cosmetics for skin peeling. Such cosmetics are safe for health, as the efficacy of components is clinically proven, and they are selected to provide the most effective result.

You can use INSTYTUTUM Flawless Pads and Triple-Action Resurfacing Peel for maximum effectiveness. At the same time, such face peelings do not contain silicones, parabens, or SLS. This determines the safety of the skin.

Benefits

The procedure is stressful for the skin, but this impulse allows it to recover and renew itself. In particular, it can:

eliminate defects;

fight pigmentation and signs of aging;

even the tone and texture of the skin tighten and restore their lost tone;

clean pores, after which they become less visible.

At the same time, peeling can be carried out even by pregnant women, but only after consultation with a specialist. Application method:

Clean the skin on the face.

Apply peeling to the skin of the face, neck, décolleté, and hands for a few minutes.

Then wash it off with warm water.

Moisturize the skin well.

Therefore, for the skin to radiate natural radiance and to be young, fresh, and beautiful, it must be cleansed not only of everyday impurities but also of exfoliated dead skin cells.

INSTYTUTUM Triple-Action Resurfacing Peel is ideal for deep facial cleansing. It removes dead skin cells, exfoliates, and promotes skin softness and smoothness.