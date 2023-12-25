Everything You Need To Know About Android Enterprise

The emergence of Android as the most dominant smartphone OS has brought an array of opportunities not just to folks but to businesses as well. Nearly 1 billion smartphones used around the world have been deployed by businesses. Over 75% of these devices run on Android. Enterprises are in a position to benefit from numbers as sweet as these.

Android is often thought of as only targeted at individual smartphone users running Android. However, Android offers an array of tools and special-use devices for the Android ecosystem. This article aims to shed light on why Android Enterprise might be important for your business.

What is Android Enterprise?

Think of an Android version that is tailored for businesses. Android Enterprise provides APIs and other tools for developers to build enterprise systems. This is aimed at businesses whose employees use Android to a large part. Thus, Android Enterprise makes it simpler for businesses that use Android devices and services in their operation. These devices should meet the elevated service standards set by Google. A good use case here would be frontline healthcare workers who are collecting data. They can be provisioned with premium phones and tablets.

Android’s entry into device management began with the intro of Device Admin APIs in Android 2.2. Thus, mobile devices could now be managed via set APIs released via the Android Device Administrator. Overall, the needs of enterprises scaled as companies began to encourage policies such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD). Enterprise mobility systems became more complex and the API Android device admin became overwhelmed.

With the limited flexibility, all-or-nothing controls, and security gaps in Android 2.2, Android Enterprise was developed. The Device Admin was deprecated starting with Android 10, signifying a shift to a more robust management framework.

Key Components of Android Enterprise

Android Enterprise management is targeted at a wide array of devices for various industries. For employee-owned devices, Android Enterprise can set up BYOD to separate work and personal apps. For company-owned devices, management can be set up for mixed-use and work-only devices. Admins can also configure dedicated devices performing very specific functions.

These can be rethought in terms of user profiles or functions:

Work Profiles: These separate work and personal data and work profiles. Thus, IT admins can control corporate apps while respecting user privacy.

These separate work and personal data and work profiles. Thus, IT admins can control corporate apps while respecting user privacy. Fully Managed Devices: These limit access to corporate applications. They are therefore ideal for work-only scenarios.

These limit access to corporate applications. They are therefore ideal for work-only scenarios. Dedicated Devices (Lock Task Mode): These are tailored for dedicated tasks. Lock task mode ensures devices are locked into a single application, and are thus suitable for kiosk scenarios.

These are tailored for dedicated tasks. Lock task mode ensures devices are locked into a single application, and are thus suitable for kiosk scenarios. Deployment Options and Flexibility: Due to the wide range of corporate use cases, Android Enterprise prioritizes flexibility in deployment. Various options are tailored to different scenarios:

Due to the wide range of corporate use cases, Android Enterprise prioritizes flexibility in deployment. Various options are tailored to different scenarios: QR Code Scanning: Android Enterprise offers a quick and efficient method for QR scanning.

Android Enterprise offers a quick and efficient method for QR scanning. Zero-Touch Enrollment: For bulk device deployment, Android Enterprise performs seamlessly, allowing minimal human intervention.

Besides these, let us take a look at the key fundamentals that make Android Enterprise more attractive to companies.

Security and Management Features in Android Enterprise

For workers who are handling sensitive data like customer records, financial records, and intellectual property, security emerges as a key concern. Android’s approach is comprehensive, offering multiple layers of protection. It covers hardware, the OS, management APIs, and finally Google Play Protect.

Android mandates hardware-backed security for all certified manufacturers. One of them is Google Play Protect, a mobile threat detection system provides continuous app analysis, scanning, and remediation. Google Play also offers cloud scanning analysis to ensure that potentially harmful applications aren’t installed. Android Enterprise also empowers EMMs by offering APIs for controlling device integrity and managing corporate data securely.

Android devices use a trusted execution environment or TEE, to run security-sensitive operations. These include pin verification, verified boot, and cryptographic key storage.

Google Play provides centralized management so that device admins can find it easier to manage the enterprise. This also allows organizations to distribute both public and private apps at scale without the need for wrapping or proprietary SDKs.

Managed Google Play simplifies application management by allowing organizations to distribute both public and private apps at scale. Without the need for app wrapping or proprietary SDKs, it streamlines the app distribution process. For BYOD devices, work profiles will enable users to install/apps without compromising corporate data.

Further, admins can delete work profiles and remove all corporate data without wiping the device completely. Furthermore, devices can be locked or maintained without any personal apps.

Therefore, admins using Android Enterprise have a wide array of tools at their disposal to deploy, manage, and scale app permissions. These tools offer great flexibility for admins to tailor the behavior of devices in line with company policies.

What are the Benefits of Android Enterprise for Businesses?

Think about the flexibility that Android Developer Options offers users who want to customize their Android experience. This type of flexibility is also quite important for businesses that have various use cases for Android.

These various benefits include:

Increased Security: With AE’s multi-layered security approach, businesses can rest. Their devices are safe and secured, while their corporate data is encrypted and locked.

With AE’s multi-layered security approach, businesses can rest. Their devices are safe and secured, while their corporate data is encrypted and locked. Flexible Management Options: Different organizations have different management structures and IT policies. AE is flexible, offering various management modes and user scenarios.

Different organizations have different management structures and IT policies. AE is flexible, offering various management modes and user scenarios. Simplified Application Distribution: AE has simplified app distribution through Google Play. Apps can be managed and deployed at scale.

AE has simplified app distribution through Google Play. Apps can be managed and deployed at scale. Ongoing Support and Resources: Android Enterprise has a wide net of support for businesses and developers. The AE Migration Blue Book is the first point of reference. There are also Android forums and panel discussions offering valuable insights and support.

With such a unified and forward-looking solution, businesses can now be more confident in deploying Android devices in their operations.

Wrapping Up

Android Enterprise merges a worthy solution for addressing the complexities of mobile device management. In this article, we’ve covered what Android Enterprise is and how businesses can leverage it in their ops.

With AE, businesses are better placed to gain comprehensive strategies for enterprise mobility management. The entire workflow of the business is improved and greater flexibility in IT management is obtained.