Since 2020, Fairplay, known in India for its excellent localization, operation under a Curacao license and a wide selection of gambling features, offers all fans of the mobile format of the game its free Fairplay app. The developers have thought through the software so that it is not inferior to the desktop client neither in terms of convenience, nor in terms of functionality.

Advantages and disadvantages of the Fairplay app

The sign of a good mobile application is a lot of objective advantages and a minimum of disadvantages that won’t critically affect the experience of using the program. Fortunately, the Fairplay app India just meets these requirements.

Pros:

Wide list of disciplines, competitions and events for predictions, including cricket;

The main currency is the rupee;

In addition to betting, there is an opportunity to play casino entertainment;

Free statistical summaries and online broadcasts;

Convenient and working payment methods in India;

Legality ensured by Curacao license;

Availability of promotions for cricket betting.

Cons:

The support team only accepts inquiries via live chat;

Hindi is not supported, only English;

Welcome bonus is quite small;

After crediting, deposits are not immediately displayed on the balance.

Fairplay app on Android

Fairplay app download will only take a few minutes of your time. So, if you have an Android device, follow these steps:

Choose a convenient mobile browser and go to the Fairplay website; On the home page, look for the button to go to the mobile apps section. You can find it either at the bottom of the page or in the menu. You can also request a link to download the client from support; Click on the fairplay apk download button, and the installer will start downloading; Change the settings on your device in the Security section. You need to temporarily disable the ban on installing apps from third-party sources; Find Fairplay apk in your downloads folder and activate the unpacking.

Once the installation is complete, you’ll notice a Fairplay branded shortcut on your desktop, you can run the program.

We also recommend to take a look at its minimum system requirements:

Processor frequency – from 1.4 GHz;

RAM – from 1 GB;

Free space from 19,1 Mb;

OS version 4.2 and higher.

This is not the most stringent requirements, older devices like Google Pixel 2 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 easily “pull” the software.

Fairplay app on iOS

In this case, the procedure Fairplay betting app download is much easier. Here’s what you need to do:

In your mobile browser, open the Fairplay website; Go to the section to download the app (available at the bottom of the home page); After selecting the right version of the installer, start the download process. Once it finishes, it will be installed to your device automatically.

You will only have to wait until the client icon appears on your desktop, and then you can start the session. As for the system requirements, the list looks like this:

Processor frequency – from 1.4 GHz;

RAM – from 1 GB;

Free space – from 52.8 MB;

OS version 12.0 and up.

Devices starting from iPhone 5s are suitable for the comfortable use of the program.

Cricket betting in Fairplay app

Among the wide list of available disciplines, we decided to highlight cricket, the most popular sport in the country. For it, Fairplay betting app has a separate section with tournaments, leagues and events of local and world scale. Among the popular options:

Indian Premier League;

Super Smash;

BPL;

PSL;

CPL;

The Ashes;

T20 World Cup;

Big Bash League.

The list can go on and on. When it comes to betting options, there are both the most popular options like match winner or draw prediction, as well as the possibility, for example, to bet on individual statistics.

Wager either in pre-match or in-play, and in the latter case, live broadcasts of the top matches and detailed sports statistics will be a real godsend.

Fairplay app bonus

Immediately after you complete the Fairplay India app download and create an account (if you haven’t already), you can make a deposit and take advantage of the special offer for newcomers. It implies a surcharge on your first deposit, which can be up to 3,000 rupees. But be careful: for getting the maximum amount you need to deposit not less than 10,000 INR.

Financial transactions in mobile application

The program allows you to make money transactions in full autonomy from the site and with the help of current payment methods, among them:

PayPal;

UPI;

Crypto;

VISA;

Paytm;

NetBanking and so on.

The minimum deposit is 500 INR, and the minimum cashout is 1000 INR. Funds are credited within 1 hour, but most often much faster. Waiting for the withdrawal of funds lasts no more than 12 hours.

Safety & Security

In the final block of our review of the Fairplay app we will tell you about the methods used in the client to protect personal user data and funds:

Each account owner necessarily undergoes a verification procedure;

The internal servers of the company are used for data storage;

SSL technology is used for encryption;

There is a firewall and several antivirus protection systems.

We should also note the complex multi-level code build system. Add to this an international license and you get absolutely safe and reliable mobile software. You can safely download it and start the game, we wish you only victories!