We love playing games. We humans have always loved playing games. The only difference between the past and now is that we have created different ways to play them. Over the past thirty years, we’ve gone from being able to play simple black and white tennis games on our TV’s, to each owning smart mobile phones and tablets with large memories and the ability to play all colour, multi-player games with complex graphics (in comparison) and Bluetooth connectivity. There are limits, of course, when comparing these games to those available PC or console games, which have much greater memory capacity, and even better graphics capabilities.

But the growth in their development has only been matched by the sheer numbers of users worlds wide. China, for example, banned video game consoles before 2015, which meant that the population turned to their smartphone instead for their gaming. Even when the ban was lifted, they continued to use their phones and now account for 25% of the world’s revenue in the sector.

There are now supposed to be 2.2 Billion gamers across the globe and between them they generated around $110 billion in revenue in 2017. So how do you know which game to play; which of the hundreds of thousands of games available from the app stores (Apple alone had 780,000 gaming apps available in 2017!). With the growth in numbers, there are now even more exciting and innovative games than ever before. We’ve put together a list of five great games that should help narrow the choice.

Alto’s Adventure

There are plenty of endless runner games around, and we’ve always loved the simplicity of the game that gets you back again, and again to reach that bit further. But there aren’t many that offer such a simple but stylish visual treatment as Alto’s Adventure. Alto is a small shepherd boy who is trying to catch some escaped llamas to return them. You (he) snowboard down the mountain in pursuit of the llamas and have to avoid hazards while collecting coins. The mountain elders are to be avoided, and they will chase you on horseback – practice will teach you the skills to required avoid them. The game is greatly enhanced by the changing background colour scenes which are quite stunning in their beauty.

888 Poker

The 888poker android app is, as you would expect, free to download and easy to sign up and join. If you’re new to Poker and want to dip your toe, then you can start with cash games before entering tournaments; you can start at just $0.01/$0.02.

The apps might have Poker in the name, but you can also play Blackjack, Roulette or even Slots. If sports betting is your thing, then the 888 Poker company has always been noted for their an affinity with sports betting. 888 has odds for every major sport from Baseball to UFC.

There are quite a few variants of Poker and the 888poker app has plenty to choose from; the games include Texas Hold ‘Em, Omaha Hi-Lo and seven-card stud.

There is another version called BLAST poker, a 4-handed Super-turbo Texas Hold ‘Em Sit & Go. The amount you win is a complete surprise, it can vary between 2 and 10,000 times the buy-in, and only becomes known once the game has started.

Fortnite Battle Royal

Originally launched to huge success on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac in 2017, this fully-featured mobile version is free to download with in-game purchases available. Unlike most shooting/survival games which use dull military landscapes and realistic imagery, Fortnite Battle Royale is based on a colourful island surrounded by a violent storm. You are dropped, with up to 100 other players, onto the island with the aim of amassing extra weapons and gear to become the last person standing.

Initially an invitation-only game, Fortnite Battle Royal was, by March 2018, the number one iPhone download game in the US. There is a reason for this. You’ll need iPhone SE or newer or an iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 or 2017 iPad to play.

Machinarium

If you’re an android user and a fan of Steam Punk then this is definitely the game for you. Originally created in 2009 for PC’s and Mac’s, it has always had a huge following. The Android version is new and uses the same stunning artwork and soundtrack as the PC version. The premise of the game is that you are a dissassembled robot trying to gain access to a gated metropolis. Every frame is beautifully crafted and possibly slightly spoilt on your mobile because you just won’t see all the detail. Apart from that and the slightly tricky click points (another corollary of its big screen/mouse origins), the game is a proper puzzle for those that like puzzles.

Minecraft Better Together

Yes, it’s been around since 2009, and there is probably not a gamer on the planet that hasn’t whiled away hours on this all-consuming game, but the Better Together update, released in 2017, is a genuine improvement. The background of the update was to make the Minecraft experience more standardized across the various platforms so that a user’s worlds and progress can be carried to whatever system the player is using. We’re not going to explain how the games work….because everyone should know by now!

Mobile gaming has grown massively over the past few years as the developers have developed complex apps that work as well (well, almost) as their console and PC variants. The difference is that with Mobile, you can play anywhere, anytime. The future is Mobile.