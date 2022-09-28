There are several important steps to build a professional software engineer portfolio. A software developer portfolio is likely the best way for engineers to showcase their technical skills, professional work experience, earned certifications, and personality off to potential employers. Of course, these documents can certainly help during job interviews, salary negotiations, or even promotion opportunities. If you are looking to create a complete portfolio to showcase your recent work and projects, there are a few important items to include. Preparing your portfolio the right way, you’ll definitely stand out from other applicants, highlight your strengths, and increase your hire-ability. After all, you can easily show off your qualities of a successful person. To get started now, read on to learn how to build a professional software engineer portfolio.

At the start of your software engineer professional portfolio, clearly list out all of your contact information. Once a hiring manager is interested, they should be able to easily get in touch. Think of this as your personal “About Me” section. In fact, it will be one of the only non-technical pieces of your entire portfolio. Give readers a brief bio, as well as your email, cell phone number, and current address. When including your personal cell, be careful about giving your portfolio out to strangers. Otherwise, you risk getting dozens of unwanted spam calls. Of course, this is generally the preferred contact method of tech recruiters — so it is still important to include.

Before finalizing your software engineer portfolio, include some of the development tools, programming resoutrces, and supporting technologies you regularly work with. Employers want to hire candidates that are well-versed in a wide range of solutions for database management, version control, CI/CD integrations, and application configuration control. For example, you can use a Helm repository by JFrog to strengthen privacy, availability, stability, storage, and access control. Use remote repositories to proxy and cache public Helm charts, then aggregate them under a single URL. Listing these development tools on your portfolio, you can market your technical experience, cluster management knowledge, and cloud-native app expertise to potential employers.

Include Recent Projects

In the next section, you can discuss some of your recent software engineering projects. Keep in mind this is arguably the most important piece of your entire portfolio and resume. Every project you include must show unique skills, knowledge, and experience as a software developer. Try to highlight products for different end-users, industries, or service categories. Under each project, give a brief description, as well as a summary of the core functionality. You should also what made this specific project challenging, exciting, or enjoyable. Then, outline any post-development quality assurance (QA) measures that you followed. This shows employers your structured skillset in different security, user privacy, and data protection principles.

Now, you are ready to include some of your professional software engineer links. This is a great section to build up your online authority, connect with potential employers, and highlight your industry expertise. Include links to any professional social networking platforms that you are active on. Most developers try to include LinkedIn, GitHub, as well as their personal blog. This is a great way to showcase your credentials and remain an industry authority. Of course, be sure not to link any portfolios where you have explicit or inappropriate content.

Thoroughly Revise And Proofread

With your initial portfolio ready, revise and proofread the document. Your portfolio should be free of any errors, grammatical mistakes or typos. Read the document as if you were explaining each project to a friend. While you might have highly technical projects, include basic descriptions that anyone can understand. If possible, ask for feedback from a non-technical friend or colleague. The potential employer or HR professional may not understand software requirements outside of the current needs. Furthermore, you should check that all project example links and resources are actively working. The hiring manager will most likely check your samples. Remember to keep your portfolio updated with recent projects and new skills.

There are several key steps to build a professional software engineer portfolio. Keeping an organized portfolio is one of the top resume pro tips for candidates in 2022. Start your professional portfolio off with detailed personal information and contact details. Next, outline all the development tools, programming resources, and supporting technologies that you have experience with. From here, you should break down some of your recent major projects. Then, embed some links to your professional pages and work platforms. Afterwards, you are ready to start revising and proofreading. Follow the points highlighted above to learn how to build a professional software engineer portfolio.