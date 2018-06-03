Spread the love







2



5 (100%) 4 votes

MIUI 10 Features : All the New Features You Need to Know – COMPLETE

Xiami just announce its new MIUI version which is MIUI 10. They also announce the timeline for releasing MIUI 10 Features to specific phone.

What is the MIUI 10 Features?

FEATURE 1 : AI Portraits – Beautiful Bokeh on Any Camera

Nowadays people like to take portrait picture with bokeh effect. Previously, only can be done by hardware and only DSLR able to do it. As along the technology development, some company using dual camera technology to create the bokeh effect. Now MIUI 10 has this bokeh function without relying on hardware,but rather using software.

FEATURE 2 :AI Preload

MIUI 10 using the artificial intellgence to improve the Xiaomi phone performance by analyzing app usage of the user. It preload the apps and this feature greatly reduce the app loading time up to zero in some cases. Thus, this feature improve the waiting or lagging in opening application.

FEATURE 3 :New Recent App Menu

MIUI 10 now available the swipe gesture function for home, going back to previous page and open recent apps. With MIUI 10, you able to control volume by using screen volume slider at the edge of the screen.

FEATURE 4 :Driving Mode

The is the new feature that helping users in navigation while driving. This feature maximize the layout and reduce the distraction while users is driving. Users able to control the phone by using voice commands to change the navigation route and answer incoming calls.

FEATURE 5 : Virtual Assistant

This virtual assistant is like ios “SIRI” but in Xiaomi, she called as “Xiao Ai”. Xiao Ai now available in Chinese only. There are low possibility it will bringing to global ROM users.

FEATURE 6 : Smart Device Integration

MIUI 10 also equipped with new feature that allow smart device integration. This feature in order to compensate the need of future. It able to integrate and connect to many home smart devices.

FEATURE 7 : Better Function

This update allow Xiaomi phone ti enhance its security features, swift multitasking, better memory optimization and so on.

Release Date

**Please checkout the data below, when your Xiaomi phone will receive new update of this feature.

China Developer ROM (closed beta)

June 1st

Mi 5, Mi 6, Mi 8, Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi S2, Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi 6X

China Developer ROM (public beta)

Late June

Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5,Mi Note 2, Mi5, Mi 6, Mi 8, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi 6X

Late July

Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4, Mi 4c, Mi 4S, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm/Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 MTK, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm

(Visited 13 times, 15 visits today)

https://androidcure.com/miui-10-features/ https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/MIUI-10-Features.png https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/MIUI-10-Features-150x150.png Featured Firmwares News MIUI 10 Features MIUI 10 Features : All the New Features You Need to Know - COMPLETE Xiami just announce its new MIUI version which is MIUI 10. They also announce the timeline for releasing MIUI 10 Features to specific phone. What is the MIUI 10 Features? FEATURE 1 : AI Portraits - Beautiful Bokeh on... Kai Sheng Kai Sheng cksonlinebusiness@gmail.com Administrator Androidcure









2

