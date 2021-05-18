The Keystone State was among the very first US states to legalize iGaming activities within its borders. Since October 2017 when online casino gaming and online sports betting activities were legalized within the state’s borders, Pennsylvania’s iGaming market has been thriving with the state’s residents being legally allowed to play online poker, play online casino games at many renowned online casinos, and place real-money wagers at renowned sports betting sites.

Naturally, there are strict laws and regulations in place and the entire iGaming sector is governed and overseen by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board that also grants licenses to operators, and oversees all iGaming activities in the Keystone State. Shortly after iGaming activities were legalized, many renowned brands started offering their services and products so finding a reputable, renowned, trustworthy PA online casino is not an issue these days.

In other words, Pennsylvania is home to many amazing, fully licensed, and regulated online casino gaming sites and the vast majority of these are renowned brands such as Caesars, Unibet, BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers, and Stars Casino by PokerStars.

Today, online poker, online casino games including slots and table games, online and retail sports betting, online lottery, daily fantasy sports, and mobile gaming is all legal, authorized by the state’s law. Those looking to make risks on the internet can now access actual gambling, along with crypto currency investing which has been popular in the state for some time.

USD 98 Million in March Gross Gaming Revenues

The very first fully regulated and licensed online casinos in the Keystone Stake launched back in 2019. Nowadays, the thriving Pennsylvania iGaming market is reaching its maturity while gross gaming revenues have been growing steadily since January 2021. According to the official report released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, iGaming revenues in March this year went up by a staggering 293% when compared to gross gaming revenues generated in March 2020.

When compared to USD 78 million in gross gaming revenues generated in February, this monthly increase is not so dramatic. The same report also showed that March’s gross gaming revenues went up by 11% when compared to gross gaming revenues of USD 80 million generated in January 2021. These numbers clearly show that the Pennsylvania iGaming market is showing the very first signs of maturity without any exponential increases. Sports gross gaming revenues of USD 26 million combined with online casino gross gaming revenues reach USD 124 million.

Gross Gaming Revenue Analysis by Operators

When we look into the numbers released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board including USD 123 million in total gross gaming revenues generated in March 2021, every day of the month, iGaming sites operational in the state generated around USD 3.9 million from bettors and gamers. Back in February 2021, iGaming sites in the Keystone State generated around USD 2.7 million on average daily and around USD 2.5 million back in the first month of 2021.

This means that in March 2021, Pennsylvania iGaming operators generated the second-highest gross gaming revenue in the last six months. Despite growing numbers, the state’s gross gaming revenues’ growth is showing signs of maturity and slowing down. At the same time, the iGaming industry will remain significantly contributing to the state’s economy in the months and years to come. This leads us to the ultimate winners when it comes to gross gaming revenues generated in March.