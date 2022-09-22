Betting company 1win was founded in 2018 and for more than 4 years it has gained immense popularity around the world, including in India. The site of the betting company is fully translated into Hindi and many other languages, which allows more people to use the services of the betting company 1win. It should be noted that playing and betting on 1win is completely legal since it uses a license issued by the government of Curacao, which means that you can not worry about its legitimacy.

Each betting company should have a wide range of bets, including 1win. The site has a huge selection of different sports and you can bet on all popular tournaments and regional matches. In addition to betting, slots and online casinos with live dealers are available on the site. 1win cooperates with the best providers so each of the slots is unique and you will not find similar ones. On the site and in the mobile application there is a round-the-clock support service that is ready to answer your question at any time. In addition, all the processes available on the site, such as registration or replenishment of the balance, are very fast and do not require any knowledge. It should be noted that bonuses are updated weekly and they will be useful not only for beginners but also for other users.

Registration Process for 1win

The first thing you need to do to start making money by betting or playing in a casino is to go through the registration process. Usually, registration does not take much time and any user, both a beginner and a person who has already used the services of a similar site, can figure it out. To make the process faster and easier, you can follow our instructions, which we have described in detail below:

Go to the official website of 1win using your browser; On the main page in the upper right corner, find the green “Register” button and click on it; You will open a new window with a form to fill out; There will be 2 registration methods to choose from, fast and social networks, they are similar to each other but there are differences: When choosing a quick registration, you will need to specify: the currency with which you will bet and replenish your balance, your phone number, email, and password; When choosing to register through social networks, you will need to specify the currency and social network that you use. In each of the ways, you can also enter a promotional code if you have one, as well as confirm that you are an adult and agree to the terms of the 1win betting company; Click the “Register” button and your account will be created.

After you have registered, you will automatically log into your account. Now you can use all the functions of the betting company 1win except for the withdrawal of funds. In order for you to be able to withdraw money, you need to verify your account. To do this, you need to send a photo of a document that will confirm your identity with your face, it can be either a passport or a driver’s license. Wait for the administration to verify the authenticity of the data and open access to the withdrawal for you, this may take up to several days.

Mobile Application Overview 1win

1win has created its state-of-the-art mobile betting app. It works for two operating systems Android and iOS. Both apps have a similar design and have simplified navigation. One of the main advantages of the mobile application is that you will not be tied to a place and you can place bets from anywhere in the world, as long as you have an Internet connection. The application will not take up much space on your phone and it is absolutely not demanding on your system, and it will also automatically adjust to the resolution of your phone or tablet. In the application, you can place bets, replenish your balance, register, and much more that is available on the official website. In order to install the application, you need to visit the required section on the website of the betting company called “Application”.

Bet on 1win

As mentioned earlier, the betting company 1win has a wide range of sports events for a large number of different sports. This is what makes 1win one of the most popular betting sites. Every day you can bet on more than 1000 different outcomes with the best odds. You can bet not only on traditional sports but also on e-sports, which are gaining immense popularity these days. At the moment, the site has more than 20 different sports, the most popular of which we have listed below:

Soccer;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Badminton;

Racing;

Handball;

Counter-Strike Global Offensive;

Fortnite;

PUBG;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

And so on.

In addition to regular bets, Live bets are available on the website and in the mobile application. In them, you can bet on matches that have already begun and there is an opportunity to bet from the very beginning and almost to the very end. If you are well versed in the sport, you can catch a good odd as it often changes and depends on what is happening in the match at the moment. And the online broadcasts that are on the site will help you with this and they are available for all major tournaments and some regional tournaments. In addition, you can read detailed statistics of matches that have already been played before placing a bet.

Express bets are also available on the site, which means that you can bet on several outcomes at once. Express can be collected both from Live bets and from the Line. Thanks to this, you can collect a good coefficient that will increase your balance many times over. But to win, each of your bets must play. If you fail at least one, you will lose.

How to Place a Bet?

The betting process itself is very simple and not difficult to understand, but you need to know a few aspects. To bet quickly you can read our guide on this topic below:

Go to the site and your account 1win; On the main page, select the necessary Live or Lines section, depending on which match you want to bet on; Now go to the sport you need and then to the match; View the list of outcomes available for this match, analyze the odds and place a bet; In the form that appears, check the data and indicate the amount you want to bet; Confirm the bet and wait for the outcome of the match. If the forecast is correct, the money will be credited to your account.

Payment Methods

Every large gambling company that works with a large number of people from different countries should have a huge selection of payment methods. In our case, the betting company 1win has a great choice. You can use all the popular and proven methods in India. The most commonly used payment methods are:

Skrill;

Neteller;

Google Pay;

Visa;

Mastercard;

Maestro;

Qiwi;

Advcash;

EntroPay;

And more.

It should be noted that when performing any transaction, the betting company does not take a commission, which is also a huge plus. The process of replenishing your balance occurs instantly, and the withdrawal of funds may take from several minutes to several days. To clarify the time, you can contact the support service or read on the website in the “Payment methods” section. To deposit or withdraw money quickly and without problems, you can read our detailed guide below:

Go to the official website of the betting company and go to your account; Find the balance replenishment section in it and click on it; Select the desired transaction and payment method; Fill in all the data that are required of you and enter the desired amount; Check the entered data and complete the translation; Wait for the money to come and receive an electronic check; Once you have registered and funded your balance, you can start playing at the casino or placing bets and start earning along with 1win.

Support

Each person may have questions related to the betting company, the site, or various processes, and this does not depend on how long the user has been using the services of this site. For this, there is a round-the-clock support service that is ready to answer any question you are interested in in an expanded form. Each of them was interviewed, so they will always respectfully answer you and will try to help you to the end. Before asking a question to the support team, you can visit the frequently asked questions section. It contains all the questions that users often asked and perhaps there is already an answer to your question. At the moment, there are 3 methods of contacting support available on the website and in the mobile application, each of which we have described below:

Online chat . It is available to all users. In order to use it, you need to open the menu on the main page and find the support section or scroll down the main page and also find the support section. After you ask a question, you will receive an answer within 5 minutes;

. It is available to all users. In order to use it, you need to open the menu on the main page and find the support section or scroll down the main page and also find the support section. After you ask a question, you will receive an answer within 5 minutes; Email . You can send a letter to the support mail with an attached photo of your error and you will soon receive a letter with a detailed answer;

. You can send a letter to the support mail with an attached photo of your error and you will soon receive a letter with a detailed answer; Social networks. You can ask your question on any of the available social networks: Instagram, Telegram, Facebook, etc.

FAQ

How can I access my account?

After you have registered your account, you are automatically logged into it. If you are logged out or want to log in from another device, you need to click on the “Login” button on the main page and after that, you will see a form to fill out. Fill in all the required login fields with the data that you entered during the registration and click the “Login” button. After that, your account will open.

What should I do if I forgot my account password?

You need to restore it. To do this, when logging into your account, find and click the “Forgot password” button. After that, you will see a form where you need to log in to your account and the phone number that you entered during registration. You will receive a message on your phone with a code that you must enter in the field that you have appeared on the site in order to reset your old password. Next, you need to come up with a new one and confirm it by writing again. This time, write down your new password on a piece of paper or take a picture so you don’t forget it and you don’t have to recover it again.

Why do I need to verify my account?

This is written in the terms of use and you could read it during registration. You need to confirm your personal information and the age that you entered during registration, and this can only be done with the help of verification. And also so that users do not create several accounts and do not use bonuses repeatedly.