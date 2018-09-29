Spread the love











5 (100%) 2 votes

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Black Screen or Death Solution

if you’re familiar with back screen of death issue with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 then this just one of the variants of that problem. In this post we going to discuss about Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Black Screen or Death Solution. In this issue, however users may have encountered sluggishness, lags, freezers just before the phone turned off by itself and would no longer respond when the power key is pressed or held.

Here’s what you should do if your phone turns off by itself and would no longer turn on or respond.

Forced Restart

Press and hold the volume down button and the power key at the same time for about 10 seconds or until the phone reboots. Your phone will simulate the battery disconnect which will refresh its memory by reloading all apps, services and core functions.

If the device is still not responding after the first procedure, then try doing this instead…

1. Press and hold the volume down button and don’t release it.

2. Press and hold the power key while holding down.

3. Keep both keys held down for 10 seconds and more.

Alternative Solution

Here’s another simple solution you can try if the previous one didn’t fix the problem.

1. Plug the charger to a working AC outlet.

2. Connect your phone to its using the original cable.

3. Leave the phone be for 10 minutes.

4. Perform the Forced Restart while the device is still connected to its charger.

After doing these procedure and your Galaxy Note 9 still frozen or not responding, then its time to bring it back to the store or to the shop so that the technician can check it up for you.

(Visited 6 times, 2 visits today)

https://androidcure.com/samsung-galaxy-note-9-black-screen-or-death-solution/ https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Samsung-Galaxy-Note-9-Black-Screen-or-Death-Solution.png https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Samsung-Galaxy-Note-9-Black-Screen-or-Death-Solution-150x150.png How-to-Guides galaxy note 9 black screen,Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Black Screen or Death Solution Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Black Screen or Death Solution if you're familiar with back screen of death issue with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 then this just one of the variants of that problem. In this post we going to discuss about Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Black Screen or Death Solution.... Kai Sheng CHEW SHENG cksonlinebusiness@gmail.com Administrator Androidcure











