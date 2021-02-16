The 4 Most Popular Gaming Android Apps in 2021

2021 has arrived and the due update for the best of the best is on. The mobile gaming industry is improving so fast it’s not easy to follow, even for the geekiest of us out there. With new releases coming in practically every day, there’s so many games to check out that it’s crazy. Which of them is worth downloading won’t be all that easy. Not to worry, we bring you a summary of the games and apps worth mentioning!

Apps For eSports

When it comes to following your favorite streamers, eSport championships and competitions, there are a few options you can check out, like Twitch eSports, Strafe, ESPN, or eForce, and YouTube gaming has seen its rise and appeal over the last year. Here you can check your favorite streamers, watch important matches live, and even check out the eSports related news, so you can be up to date.

Apps For Strategy Games

Now, strategy games have become a really broad category with different feels to almost every game worth mentioning. With so many possibilities the developers really put an effort to develop great games with different dynamics and rules, as well as themes and aspects. Check out Dawn of Titans for amazing graphics, Fallout Shelter for a post-apocalyptic touch, or Hade’s Star for the best simulation. If you like board games, we recommend Stormbound: Kingdom Wars, and for the card game, either GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, or Plants vs Zombies Heroes.

Apps For Sports Betting

With a plethora of apps that offer streams and in-game bets from big sites such as Bet365 and Paddy Power online bookmakers. According to freebets.uk, you can sign up and log onto these online bookmakers betting apps and receive horse racing free bets, premier league free bets, and bonuses from the top UK bookmakers. The apps offer players free bets with enhanced odds, free bets calculator, mobile free bets, and much more.

All you need to do is download the online bookmakers app and you have access to multiple sports betting markets, live streams for some sports, and in-play betting so you can bet while the action unfolds!

Apps For iGaming

When it comes to iGaming, the industry is booming with modern casino downloadable casino apps. Players can play online slots and poker. It is one of the biggest entertainment trends of 2021. While iGaming apps and the platforms they connect to are so advanced today, players can log on and play live dealer games via a webcam, which connects them to a roulette, baccarat, or blackjack table with a real life dealer.

If you haven’t checked Evolution live games or slots such as Big Bad Wolf or Hammer of Vulcan yet, you might want to. As for poker, there are also tons of Android apps for free play poker or you can play multiplayer games in tournaments, cash games, and sit ‘n’ goes for real money.

Apps For Shoot ’em Ups

As one of the most favorite type of games among both PC and mobile users, Shmups are so many and many actually look and feel as the other, which can be frustrating. Thankfully, there are more than enough original and genuinely fun releases. We don’t need to worry about finding the right ones for us for a while, and at that point, we’ll get even more new releases, maybe more than before.

Until then, you can check out Tyrian 2000, Danmaku Unlimited 2, Raiden Legacy, Skyforce 2014, and Thunder Legend X. The already classic Escape Velocity is still sticking out with its elaborated gameplay with RPG elements. Some of these games are for free and some need to be paid, but overall, the fun and dynamics are almost guaranteed!

That’s it, you’ve got more than enough to get you started with the apps in 2021, and believe us, we are waiting for some hot new releases almost every month throughout this year!