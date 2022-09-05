The Best Android Tablets of 2022 So Far

When it comes to tablets, the iPad has certainly reigned supreme over the years. More than just being able to take advantage of the entire Apple ecosystem, the iPad set the standards for what mobile tablets should look like and how they should function. As a result, the market responded by buying millions of iPads over the years. People use tablets for a variety of different reasons such as consuming online content, surfing the web, playing mobile casinos, and just general productivity. And while the iPad has indeed dominated the space, there are also some serious players in the Android space that are giving the iPad a run for its money. In this article, we are going to go over some of the best Android tablets in 2022 so far:

Best Premium Option: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

If money is no option at all, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the absolute best choice for an Android tablet. Hardware aside, Samsung’s DeX feature has made it easier for people to make the decision to switch to using tablets instead of typical PCs or laptops. It’s definitely not the smallest and most mobile tablet out there with its 14.6-inch screen, but it’s certainly an attention-grabber. It has a beautiful 1848×2960 and 120 Hz display that’s powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The tablet also comes with an impressive four-speaker system to create a more immersive media consumption experience.

Best Mid-Range Tablet: Lenovo Tab P11

Lenovo isn’t a company that’s known for making premium tablets, and they certainly don’t claim to be. However, in the mid-range tablet range, it’s hard to compete against the Lenovo Tab P11. It’s a media-consumption powerhouse with a beautiful 11” IPS display with QHD resolution. It’s also powered by a Snapdragon chip. Lenovo’s premiere tablet also comes with a Dolby Atmos speaker setup for a first-class audio experience. And gamers certainly won’t be disappointed by the 6GB of RAM paired with the powerful Snapdragon processor on a high-capacity battery that lasts 15 hours on a single charge.

Best Budget Choice: Amazon Fire HD 10

If you’re not looking to spend too much cash on an Android tablet, but you still want a decent product, then the Amazon Fire HD 10 should be worthy of your consideration. Don’t let the low price tag fool you. The Fire HD 10 still comes with a quad-core processor that certainly packs a punch. It doesn’t have the most immersive display on the market, but it definitely does enough to get the job done. At the end of the day, some people just want to use tablets as secondary display monitors or a device that they can use to read documents or e-books. For the non-power user, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is more than capable of satisfying their basic needs.

Wildcard Pick: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Want a Samsung tablet without having to pay a hefty premium for the latest model? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is the next logical choice. Just because it sports the last-generation name in its branding doesn’t mean that it’s an outdated model. In fact, the Tab S7 FE still manages to outpace a lot of the newer flagship models from other brands these days. It doesn’t have the same OLED screen and the four-speaker stereo system of the newer tablets, but it’s still a premium tablet that will make many users happy. You still get that quality Samsung finishing and manufacturing to go along with a smooth software experience and formidable hardware specs.

Catching Up!

Based on the options listed here so far, it’s not hard to see why Apple should be a little bit worried when it comes to sharing market space with their competitors. The competition is certainly getting a lot stiffer and Apple needs to start innovating its tablets in order to continue to lead the pack. They’ve done that recently by integrating the powerful M1 chip into the latest iPads, but will that be enough to combat the PC-like functionality of Samsung tablets? Only time will tell whether Android tablets will certainly be enough to overtake the iPad in the tablet space.