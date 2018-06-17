Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
5 (100%) 2 votes

Best Laptop 2018 for College Students

In this post, I would like to share with you my best laptop 2018 for college students. As students usually have limited budget. Thus, we need to choose a good specification with lower price laptop.

  1. DELL XPS 13 

xps 13

With gorgeous new design and impressive performance laptop.  A little bit pricey. $793.84 [promotion price now], but it still worth for it, as come with touchscreen function. This laptop suitable for long term use.

Brand Name Dell
Series Xps
Operating System Windows 10
Item Weight 3.7 Pounds/1.68kg
Color Carbon fibre/Silver
Processor Brand Intel
Hard Drive 128GB SSD
Screen Size 13.3 inches
Screen Resolution 1920×1080
RAM 8GB SDRAM

Dell XPS 13 9360 13.3″ Full HD Anti-Glare InfinityEdge Touchscreen Laptop Intel 7th Gen Kaby Lake i5 7200U 8GB RAM 128GB SSD

 

2. Lenovo Ideapad

If you have a lower a budget, I would recommend you go for this Lenovo Ideapad. Hard drive 1 TB HDD 5400 rpm, which is big enough for students store all their documents. The only downside for this laptop is a little bit more heavy, which is 2.2kg. But if you don’t bring it out much and stationary stay in your room, this should be fine for you.

Subscribe to Androidcure.com, I will show you my website updates and how I made $2000/month via blogging!

lenovo

Brand Name Lenovo
Series Lenovo Ideapad
Operating System Windows 10
Item Weight 4.85 Pounds/2.20kg
Color Platinum Gray
Processor Brand AMD
Hard Drive 1 TB HDD 5400 rpm
Screen Size 13.3 inches
Screen Resolution 1366 x 768
RAM 8GB DDR SDRAM

Lenovo Ideapad 15.6″ HD Premium High Performance Laptop (2017 Newest), AMD A12-9720P Quad core processor 2.7GHz, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, DVD, Webcam, WiFi,Bluetooth, Windows 10, Platinum gray

 

READ  How to Use the Unlocked HTC 10 on Verizon Wireless

3. Acer Aspire E 15

If you don’t have a lot of budget but looking for a bigger screen with high resolution screen. You can choose Acer Aspire E15. It has a big storage but the speed will be 4 GB RAM and a bit heavy with 2.39 kg. You can get it will USD400.

Acer Aspire E 15

Brand Name Acer
Series Acer Aspire E15
Operating System Windows 10
Item Weight 5.27 Pounds/2.39kg
Color Obsidian Black
Processor Brand Intel
Hard Drive 1000 GB SATA
Screen Size 15.6 inches
Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
RAM 4 GB DDR4

Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575-33BM 15.6-Inch FHD Notebook (Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Generation, 4GB DDR4, 1TB 5400RPM HD, Intel HD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home), Obsidian Black

 

4. ASUS VivoBook F510UA –  best laptop 2018

Lastly, I would like share with you this AUS VivoBook F510UA. This cost you only $510, you can get high resolution big screen and light weight laptop. It has big storage 1000GB SATA and 8GB RAM.Asus Vivobook

Brand Name Asus
Series Vivobook
Operating System Windows 10
Item Weight 3.7 Pounds/1.68kg
Color Star Gray
Processor Brand Intel
Hard Drive 1000 GB SATA
Screen Size 15.6 inches
Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
RAM 8 GB DDR4

ASUS VivoBook F510UA FHD Laptop, Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, USB-C, NanoEdge Display, Fingerprint, Windows 10, Star Gray (F510UA-AH51)

(Visited 5 times, 7 visits today)
https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Asus-Vivobook-1-940x940.jpghttps://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Asus-Vivobook-1-150x150.jpgKai ShengHow-to-Guidesbest laptop 2018Best Laptop 2018 for College Students In this post, I would like to share with you my best laptop 2018 for college students. As students usually have limited budget. Thus, we need to choose a good specification with lower price laptop.
READ  How to Enable Developer Options Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo [+Useful Tricks]
DELL XPS 13  With gorgeous new design and impressive performance...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Subscribe to Androidcure.com, I will show you my website updates and how I made $2000/month!