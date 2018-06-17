The Best Laptop 2018 for College Students with Limited Budget
Best Laptop 2018 for College Students
In this post, I would like to share with you my best laptop 2018 for college students. As students usually have limited budget. Thus, we need to choose a good specification with lower price laptop.
DELL XPS 13
With gorgeous new design and impressive performance laptop. A little bit pricey. $793.84 [promotion price now], but it still worth for it, as come with touchscreen function. This laptop suitable for long term use.
|Brand Name
|Dell
|Series
|Xps
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Item Weight
|3.7 Pounds/1.68kg
|Color
|Carbon fibre/Silver
|Processor Brand
|Intel
|Hard Drive
|128GB SSD
|Screen Size
|13.3 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1920×1080
|RAM
|8GB SDRAM
Dell XPS 13 9360 13.3″ Full HD Anti-Glare InfinityEdge Touchscreen Laptop Intel 7th Gen Kaby Lake i5 7200U 8GB RAM 128GB SSD
2. Lenovo Ideapad
If you have a lower a budget, I would recommend you go for this Lenovo Ideapad. Hard drive 1 TB HDD 5400 rpm, which is big enough for students store all their documents. The only downside for this laptop is a little bit more heavy, which is 2.2kg. But if you don’t bring it out much and stationary stay in your room, this should be fine for you.
|Brand Name
|Lenovo
|Series
|Lenovo Ideapad
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Item Weight
|4.85 Pounds/2.20kg
|Color
|Platinum Gray
|Processor Brand
|AMD
|Hard Drive
|1 TB HDD 5400 rpm
|Screen Size
|13.3 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1366 x 768
|RAM
|8GB DDR SDRAM
Lenovo Ideapad 15.6″ HD Premium High Performance Laptop (2017 Newest), AMD A12-9720P Quad core processor 2.7GHz, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, DVD, Webcam, WiFi,Bluetooth, Windows 10, Platinum gray
3. Acer Aspire E 15
If you don’t have a lot of budget but looking for a bigger screen with high resolution screen. You can choose Acer Aspire E15. It has a big storage but the speed will be 4 GB RAM and a bit heavy with 2.39 kg. You can get it will USD400.
|Brand Name
|Acer
|Series
|Acer Aspire E15
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Item Weight
|5.27 Pounds/2.39kg
|Color
|Obsidian Black
|Processor Brand
|Intel
|Hard Drive
|1000 GB SATA
|Screen Size
|15.6 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|RAM
|4 GB DDR4
Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575-33BM 15.6-Inch FHD Notebook (Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Generation, 4GB DDR4, 1TB 5400RPM HD, Intel HD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home), Obsidian Black
4. ASUS VivoBook F510UA – best laptop 2018
Lastly, I would like share with you this AUS VivoBook F510UA. This cost you only $510, you can get high resolution big screen and light weight laptop. It has big storage 1000GB SATA and 8GB RAM.
|Brand Name
|Asus
|Series
|Vivobook
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Item Weight
|3.7 Pounds/1.68kg
|Color
|Star Gray
|Processor Brand
|Intel
|Hard Drive
|1000 GB SATA
|Screen Size
|15.6 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|RAM
|8 GB DDR4
ASUS VivoBook F510UA FHD Laptop, Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, USB-C, NanoEdge Display, Fingerprint, Windows 10, Star Gray (F510UA-AH51)
