Spread the love











5 (100%) 2 votes

Best Laptop 2018 for College Students

In this post, I would like to share with you my best laptop 2018 for college students. As students usually have limited budget. Thus, we need to choose a good specification with lower price laptop.

DELL XPS 13

With gorgeous new design and impressive performance laptop. A little bit pricey. $793.84 [promotion price now], but it still worth for it, as come with touchscreen function. This laptop suitable for long term use.

Brand Name Dell Series Xps Operating System Windows 10 Item Weight 3.7 Pounds/1.68kg Color Carbon fibre/Silver Processor Brand Intel Hard Drive 128GB SSD Screen Size 13.3 inches Screen Resolution 1920×1080 RAM 8GB SDRAM

Dell XPS 13 9360 13.3″ Full HD Anti-Glare InfinityEdge Touchscreen Laptop Intel 7th Gen Kaby Lake i5 7200U 8GB RAM 128GB SSD

2. Lenovo Ideapad

If you have a lower a budget, I would recommend you go for this Lenovo Ideapad. Hard drive 1 TB HDD 5400 rpm, which is big enough for students store all their documents. The only downside for this laptop is a little bit more heavy, which is 2.2kg. But if you don’t bring it out much and stationary stay in your room, this should be fine for you.

Subscribe to Androidcure.com, I will show you my website updates and how I made $2000/month via blogging! Name Email *

Brand Name Lenovo Series Lenovo Ideapad Operating System Windows 10 Item Weight 4.85 Pounds/2.20kg Color Platinum Gray Processor Brand AMD Hard Drive 1 TB HDD 5400 rpm Screen Size 13.3 inches Screen Resolution 1366 x 768 RAM 8GB DDR SDRAM

Lenovo Ideapad 15.6″ HD Premium High Performance Laptop (2017 Newest), AMD A12-9720P Quad core processor 2.7GHz, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, DVD, Webcam, WiFi,Bluetooth, Windows 10, Platinum gray

3. Acer Aspire E 15

If you don’t have a lot of budget but looking for a bigger screen with high resolution screen. You can choose Acer Aspire E15. It has a big storage but the speed will be 4 GB RAM and a bit heavy with 2.39 kg. You can get it will USD400.

Brand Name Acer Series Acer Aspire E15 Operating System Windows 10 Item Weight 5.27 Pounds/2.39kg Color Obsidian Black Processor Brand Intel Hard Drive 1000 GB SATA Screen Size 15.6 inches Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels RAM 4 GB DDR4

Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575-33BM 15.6-Inch FHD Notebook (Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Generation, 4GB DDR4, 1TB 5400RPM HD, Intel HD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home), Obsidian Black

4. ASUS VivoBook F510UA – best laptop 2018

Lastly, I would like share with you this AUS VivoBook F510UA. This cost you only $510, you can get high resolution big screen and light weight laptop. It has big storage 1000GB SATA and 8GB RAM.

Brand Name Asus Series Vivobook Operating System Windows 10 Item Weight 3.7 Pounds/1.68kg Color Star Gray Processor Brand Intel Hard Drive 1000 GB SATA Screen Size 15.6 inches Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels RAM 8 GB DDR4

ASUS VivoBook F510UA FHD Laptop, Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, USB-C, NanoEdge Display, Fingerprint, Windows 10, Star Gray (F510UA-AH51)

(Visited 5 times, 7 visits today)

https://androidcure.com/the-best-laptop-2018/ https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Asus-Vivobook-1-940x940.jpg https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Asus-Vivobook-1-150x150.jpg How-to-Guides best laptop 2018 READ How to Enable Developer Options Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo [+Useful Tricks] Best Laptop 2018 for College Students In this post, I would like to share with you my best laptop 2018 for college students. As students usually have limited budget. Thus, we need to choose a good specification with lower price laptop. Kai Sheng Kai Sheng cksonlinebusiness@gmail.com Administrator Androidcure











