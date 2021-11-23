Top Five Microgaming Slot Games in 2021

Microgaming has used the year 2021 to reimagine some of its popular titles, and create award-winning titles with new partnerships with tier-2 game developers. Read on to know more.

Microgaming is a legend of the iGaming industry. It has enthralled punters with a portfolio of more than 800 games and a record payout of €1.45 billion to date. The company maintains the most prominent progressive network globally and is behind some of the best-played titles such as Mega Moolah, Game of Thrones, and Immortal Romance.

Microgaming is favoured for its high RTP games, progressives, gamification features, and huge thematic variety. New Microgaming casinos keep the baton lit for players to enjoy the latest features of the brand with new deposit bonuses. Microgaming is the leader of slots, but you can place bets on its fresh portfolio of bingo, poker, roulette, table games, and casual games that are equally rewarding.

Microgaming is generous to its punters. The games offer many ways to win extra cash through lightning multipliers, special in-games, festive promos, and casinos deposit bonuses. The year 2021 was a refreshing wave of new games for Microgaming punters. Apart from the usual classics, we got new surprises packed with innovative gambling features. Let’s take a look.

Mega Moolah

This slot came into the limelight in April 2021, when its jackpot reached a record high of €19,430,723.60. The pot was cracked open at Napoleon Sports & Casino in Belgium by a player who took home the eight-figure win after just eight bets. The classic Mega Moolah got a much-needed makeover that was completed with the launch of its Absolootly Mad™: Mega Moolah.

A new rabbit-down-the-hole feature unlocks a progressives-based hunt for gold coins that can multiply your bets to extraordinary new heights. In just one year of its launch, the new Mega Moolah upgrade has stashed more than 500,000 wins, paying a staggering €46 million to jackpot seekers.

Game of Thrones

Microgaming worked on its original classic with a strategic partnership with Slingshot Studios to create the Game of Thrones™ Power Stacks™. The symbols feature top characters from the HBO show all competing for the Iron Throne. The cherry on top is the Link and Win feature that triggers the three free spins with the full power of Microgaming’s progressive. The Valyrian prize is a straight-up 2500x on the bet in the base game and 5000x on the free spins. Repeated progressives can land you a max win of 25000x on your original stake.

Jurassic Park

One of the hot new favourites in the Microgaming 2021 series is the remastered classic of Jurassic Park. The game got a feature and looks rejig and has transformed aggressive progressives forever. It is a great game to play with friends, full of adrenaline-pumping cinematics and sound effects. Bets start low at just 15p, and punters can bag a max win of 6,333x through free-spins and T-Rex alerts. The wild card (Jurassic Park logo) frequently appears, granting a max win of 20x on your bet amount.

With the T-Rex Alert features, a total of 35 new wild symbols are added to the game, giving players a massive return on their winning streaks. With an RTP of more than 96% and a higher max win than most Microgaming titles, Jurassic Park clearly punches above its weight.

Immortal Romance

Inspired by vampires and the thirst for blood, Immortal Romance is an age-old classic that requires no change. The 5-reels game has 243 pay lines and high-trigger frequency. Though wins may be less than most Microgaming progressives, IR has the hidden quality of keeping players engaged for a long time.

However, the game remains a class apart from different Microgaming titles for its mega 12000x payout through a web of free-spin bonuses and its coveted Wild Desire Bonus. There are plenty of low-hanging fruits that offer 2-5x multipliers and wild transformations, on the appearance of frequent symbols like Vampire Bats and Rolling Hills. Evolved out of a Baroque-Gothic theme, with plenty of metallic graphics in its symbols, the game hits all the right spots in terms of layout and design.

Book of Atem

Considered a lucky charm for the Microgaming’s WowPot Jackpot, Book of Atem has amazed punters with three wins this year from the mega jackpot. The game is also credited with paying out the highest ever Microgaming jackpot crack of nearly € 1.7 mil. The Egyptian-themed game is very well designed with an intuitive layout that uses simple card symbols on its reels.

Book of Atem is highly volatile with just ten pay lines, but the max win can reach up to 5000x. The bet limit is relatively low for players to be patient with betting, with frequent multipliers on the symbols. The Scatter symbol pays out 200x, which appears quite frequently. The game is well-recommended for anyone willing to sit low-and-tight for a long time to bag the big jackpot win finally.

How to Get Deposit Bonuses at New Microgaming Casinos

To get the best benefits, we suggest trying out different new Microgaming casinos to enjoy the latest benefits and new deposit bonuses. These new casinos offer a change of theme that feels refreshing for long punting sessions.

It’s better to register at a new online casino instead of depositing cash for a second time at a single casino. Some new online casinos offer as much as a 500% return on your first deposit so that you can start with five times your deposit amount. If you are a low-limit punter, you can also choose new Microgaming casinos that offer a lower welcome bonus and have no wagering requirements.

If you are eyeing the big Wow Pot Jackpot, Microgaming has now linked it with most of its popular progressive slots like Book of Atem, Queen of Alexandria, Wheel of Wishes, 9 Blazing Diamonds, and Sherlock & Moriarty, among many others.