Try Something New With These Variations Of Online Roulette

If you’re a lover of Roulette – whether it be live Roulette online or a spin at your local tables – we’re pretty sure you’re always looking for that little something extra, to spice up your game. Well, not to worry, as we have gathered some of the most exciting online Roulette games on the market, just for you!

Slide your chips across the table and place your bets – it’s time to play Roulette!

Roulette Deluxe

Here’s a game that’s perfect for the more seasoned players amongst you, as its been designed to allow you to not only stake high, but do-so as quick as possible! With this version of Roulette, you can keep your gameplay fast-paced and action packed.

Bets start at a minimum of £0.10, if you just want to get the wheel spinning, but you can also bet as much as £200, if you’re more of a high-roller! With such a range of bets available, this is suitable for just about everyone, regardless of your budget.

Once you’ve placed your bets, the real action will begin to unfold. Playing online in any capacity often has its advantages to in-person gaming, and Roulette Deluxe is no different! In this game you’ll find the following features:

An Enlarged Wheel view – as well as seeing the bigger picture, you might find that your gameplay experience could be greatly improved by an up-close-and-personal view of the spinning wheel. This feature allows you to get just that, as a window at the top of your screen will show an enlarged view of the numbered pockets so you can see exactly where the ball settles, as soon as it decides.

– as well as seeing the bigger picture, you might find that your gameplay experience could be greatly improved by an up-close-and-personal view of the spinning wheel. This feature allows you to get just that, as a window at the top of your screen will show an enlarged view of the numbered pockets so you can see exactly where the ball settles, as soon as it decides. Hot and Cold betting – this is a handy feature to the side of your screen, letting you know which numbers have appeared multiple times (hot) and which have barely popped up at all (cold). What’s more, this game allows you to bet on these hot or cold numbers with just a simple click!

this is a handy feature to the side of your screen, letting you know which numbers have appeared multiple times (hot) and which have barely popped up at all (cold). What’s more, this game allows you to bet on these hot or cold numbers with just a simple click! Autoplay – designed to speed up the action, this feature will allow you to play the same bet multiple times, without having to re-select it. This allows for a quicker game and, with it, quicker results!

Penny Roulette

Now for something that’s still exciting, however geared more towards those of you that seek affordable fun, rather than guaranteed fortunes. As little as one penny will get the wheels spinning, with the chance to win as much as 35x your first bet.

This is the perfect game for beginners, as you get the chance to experience all the thrills of the casino, without the risk of betting big! If you’re feeling a little more adventurous, you can build up your bets, placing multiple wagers on various numbers. There’s also a stats tracker, repeat betting features and vibrant in-game animations to look out for!

There are a whole host of different bets that you can place in this game, despite the low betting requirements, such as:

Single – a single number bet will pay out 35x your stake

a single number bet will pay out 35x your stake Split – a bet that covers two different numbers on the wheel will pay out 17x your wager

a bet that covers two different numbers on the wheel will pay out 17x your wager Street – this will cover three numbers, and reward you with a payout of 11x

this will cover three numbers, and reward you with a payout of 11x Corner – staking across four numbers, offering out 8x your bet

staking across four numbers, offering out 8x your bet Line – a line bet will spread across six numbers, paying out 5x your first stake

a line bet will spread across six numbers, paying out 5x your first stake Column/Dozen – this bet will cover 12 numbers, worth 2x

this bet will cover 12 numbers, worth 2x 50/50 – these bets will be worth 1x, covering either 1-18, 19-36, red/black or odd/even.

That ends this article here. We hope that our readers would find this information helpful. Make sure to drop your comments below. We would be happy to hear from you.