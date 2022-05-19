Turning Up The Heat Within The Slots

Whether you’re a heat seeker or someone that opts for the milder sauces, there’s never been a better time to embrace the heat not only on your tastebuds but within your online gaming too. Whether you decide to play in a VIP Casino any other where, there will always be a game jam-packed with adventure and plenty of heat within any virtual casino, just waiting for you to delve into. For the best gameplay, you simply need a strong internet connection, and perhaps an even stronger spice tolerance!

As we move towards the summer sun, we thought it would be a good time to take a trip within the Slots world, to destinations set within the scorching heat, that feature a hint of spice ready to complement any palette. So, without further ado, let’s jump straight into a sunnier climate.

Chilli Picante Megaways

Chilli Picante transports you to the Mexican desert where you must try to brave the heat of the scorching sun as well as the flaming hot chillies you’ll try to collect within the six reels and seven rows. With the Megaways mechanics involved, gameplay will be spicier than ever, and you’ll find there’s thousands of ways you could potentially land a winning combination.

The aim of the game is to match three or more symbols from left to right of the reels. The game’s symbols boast a Mexican theme, with icons such as mariachi band instruments, a pinata, Day of the Dead skull, a tequila bottle, red chilli money and ghost chilli money making an appearance. There’s a golden chilli bonus and a mariachi band member acting as the wild symbol, as well as lower-paying icons being represented by playing card symbols 10 to A.

After each spin, you’re given the option to either bank your winnings or spin again. With over 117,000 ways of claiming the jackpot of 50,000x your bet , the choice to play on or bank what you’ve already won is down to you!

Wild Hot Chilli Reels

Set upon the backdrop of the night sky over a desert, with a campfire flickering in the background, it’s time to crank up the heat once again – this time in a more traditional looking slot that plays homage to the classic fruit machine, but with a fiery twist. Set within a wooden frame, five reels and three rows are spun into play containing symbols similar to those found within a traditional fruit machine: BAR, cherries, lemons, a star, the liberty bell, diamonds and lucky 7s. However, unlike the 7 symbol that’s commonly found within fruity Slots, these 7s are engulfed in spicy flames.

You’ll need to land three of the same symbols to start bagging those prizes. These matches can be won from both the very left or right of the reels. However, the prize value increases if you can create a complete line of five of the same symbols. With up to 500x your bet up for grabs, ten ways to win and a return to player (RTP) rate of 95.75%, it is all to play for when the heat picks up within these reels.

—

So, whether you decide to turn up the heat with a Megaways twist or dive deep into a Mexican desert, there are so many options available within the virtual Slots lobbies to help you spice up your gameplay, all that’s left for you to do is choose which game you’re going to play to turn it up a notch first.

— Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly.

Click HERE for more info.