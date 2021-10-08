What are the Two Gaming Career Paths you can Pursue?

YouTube and Twitch are two examples of possible gaming career paths that you can pursue.

It has long been considered a pipe dream for millions of video game players across the world to make their career through from their gaming passion. Nowadays, people would laugh and criticise the individual if they said that they wanted to be a full-time gamer, and they would often be told that it was time to grow up and stop acting like a child and typically they would also get told to do something more meaningful.

However, in today’s world, playing video games on a professional level whether that being a member of an E-Sports team or by LIVE streaming to an audience on Twitch or by creating gaming videos on YouTube, these platforms are a lucrative way to make money on the internet but is not as easy as it sounds and it takes incredible amount of hard work.

What options do you have when it comes to Gaming?

Broadcasting on YouTube – The most popular video sharing website is YouTube, and you can’t even argue it. This platform has been around for more than a decade and it is one of the most influential websites in this society. YouTube can be accessed by anybody so easily and the platform caters to all age ranges, therefore, millions of gamers have dreamed of becoming a ‘YouTuber’, and as a result, millions of gamers with different skill levels have uploaded a wide range of gaming videos to help or to showcase their skills and abilities.

Depending on your luck with the YouTube algorithm, you could be gifted with the search results and your videos may be seen by thousands to millions. If you want the chance to create an audience for yourself, you need to produce and upload high-quality videos on a regular basis. If you’re gifted with the algorithm, you potentially have the chance to earn a significant amount of money.

LIVE Streaming on Twitch – Twitch may be seen of as YouTube’s offspring, it was developed as a counter-narrative to the Internet site’s meteoric rise to fame. Those gamers that are willing to provide LIVE content by can do it in front of an audience on a known platform called Twitch.

Twitch is very different from YouTube in that it is purely a LIVE streaming website; however, with Twitch, the streamer can communicate LIVE with their audience and create conversation; viewers can donate and talk throughout the entire stream, and the streamer can communicate LIVE with their audience and create conversation.

Twitch is extremely popular among gamers, and it reaches and inspires people in a variety of ways, especially in businesses and industries.