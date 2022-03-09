Which Welcome Bonuses Do Online Casinos Offer?

Today, you can be sure to find hundreds of top online casino sites where gamers can try their luck and win valuable rewards. Since the competition tends to be vast, most of these casinos keep on introducing different kinds of bonuses in a bid to attract new customers and retain real ones. Top Canadian casinos online 2022 offer bonuses to ensure that they attract new players while expanding their user base.

Are you looking for different types of welcome bonuses that online casinos in Canada offer? If you are here, count yourself lucky since you’ll find lots of information regarding the types of welcome bonuses that casinos offer. Some things that you need to keep in mind when selecting a casino welcome bonus are:

Every online casino has its own terms and conditions associated with the welcome bonus, and some terms are better than others are.

Different types of welcome bonuses are better suited for different players.

Mostly, welcome bonuses that you find are often tied to certain specific casino games, and choosing which fits you along with your playing habits is important.

The following are the common types of welcome bonuses that online casinos offer to their players.

Free Spins

Most online casinos welcome their new customers with free spins, one of the most common types of welcome bonuses that you can find at online casino sites. A free spin offer is exactly as it sounds: a chance to try a number of select casino games without having to incur any cost. Of importance to note here is that free spins could be solo or paired with other types of bonuses, and in most cases, they tend to be limited to specific games. Most casino sites normally give their players dozens, if not hundreds, of free spins that are spread out across players’ initial 1-10 deposit(s). Free spins are highly common at online casino sites in Canada, and you can only use them on a few select slots, with Starburst and Book of Dead being two common slots that are available for most free spin offers.

Welcome Bonus

A first/initial deposit bonus, also known as a welcome bonus, is one of the most common welcome bonus offers that you are sure to find at plenty of online casinos. In this type of bonus, the casino will go ahead and match a portion of your initial deposit with them. For instance, if the promotion is a 100% welcome bonus up to CAD 1,000, for example, then the casino will go ahead and match every dollar that you deposit to them up to CAD 1,000. Welcome bonuses are ideal for casinos that want to attract new clientele. Luckily enough, you can be sure to find them at many online Canadian casino sites, with plenty of gamers here known to take advantage of such a welcome offer.

The No-Deposit Bonus

Besides welcome bonus offers and free spins that casinos offer, mostly in a bid to attract new gamers, another popular welcome bonus is the no deposit bonus. Again, a no-deposit bonus is exactly what it sounds like. Some casinos go a step further to provide their customers with some free money without compelling them to make a deposit first. These ones can be in the form of free spins or a free casino chip that don’t require customers to make an initial deposit. Of importance to note here is that it’s mostly not uncommon to find the terms and conditions that you need to meet before you can be allowed to withdraw your winnings.

Deposit Bonus Offers

Another highly popular welcome bonus offer that online casino sites tend to offer their customers is the deposit bonus. But what are deposit bonuses exactly? First, deposit bonuses are some of the most widely used bonus offerings aimed at motivating new players to join or sign up with online casino sites. Similar to welcome bonuses that online casinos offer, deposit bonus offers give players a multiple of the amount deposited after a player opens a new betting account. You need to note that this varies from one casino to the next, and it could be 2, 5, 7, or even 10 times the amount a player deposits. Deposit bonuses of up to 100% are mostly ideal for table games, such as blackjack, with those of 200% or more mostly being limited to slot machines.

Free Bet Bonuses

Lately, free bet bonus offers seem to be increasing in popularity across plenty of online casino sites, those in Canada included. With the tough competition that’s common across the online casino sports betting scene, most casinos are finding free bets ideal for attracting new gamers to their site. A free bet or free wager is an amount of cash or funds credit to players’ accounts to wager on a favourite game. In most cases, though, the amount tends to be relatively small, ranging anywhere from $5 to $50 or $100 at the most.

Some casino sites will automatically credit your account with a free bet upon registering with them, while some will promise to award you with a free bet in the event that your initial wager doesn’t materialise. For instance, you may find a casino site that promises its players a free bet that’s worth up to CAD25 if their initial bet loses, and if you wager CAD50 on a football team, for example, and the team loses, the site goes to credit your account with a free bet worth CAD25.

High Roller Bonus Offers

Lately, many of the top online casino sites offer their customers some high roller bonuses. Of importance to note, however, is these types of bonuses are only made available to gamers with deep pockets and with the intention of making large deposits. Online casinos tend to roll out a fine red carpet for players who spend big with them, with some of these bonuses going up to $10,000. The bonuses are mostly 10x the normal deposit bonus, making them ideal if you want to wager or bet big.