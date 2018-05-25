Xiaomi Black Shark : The First Xiaomi Gaming Phone -in the market now!

May 25, 2018 Xiaomi Black Shark : The First Xiaomi Gaming Phone -in the market now!2018-05-26T15:01:03+00:00 Featured, News No Comment
Spread the love
  • 5
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
5 (100%) 3 votes

Xiaomi Black Shark

Xiaomi Black Shark smartphone was launched in April 2018. Xiaomi now cooperate with Black Shark to produce their first new product which is Xiaom Black Shark Gaming Phone.

 xiaomi blaxk sharp grey

From the out look of Xiaomi Black Shark, it seems like other phone, look the same. But there are the huge different in the feeling when you hold it to play the game. The special design surface with some friction function and the design of X-shape of antenna. This will help to reduce the disturbance of signal reception.

Introduction Video of Xiaomi Black Shark

Video Credit to C4ETech

Apart from that, at the center rear of Xiaomi Black Shark designed with Black Shark logo. The logo equipped with lighting function. It will be light up when you receive an notification. Even when you are playing a game, it will blinking as per gaming content. The body of phone with black as the main color, but according to the manufacturer, the grey color phone is coming soon. Another special of this phone, at the speaker site also add in microphone [and there are another 2 microphone at different corner]. This is to help to ensure the reception of sound wave while player playing the game is clear. 

 

The main special of this phone :

It can attach with analog stick controller, that installed into one end of the screen. This will improve the gaming user experience. This phone also has “liquid cooling” function which help this gaming phone reduce about 8 degree Celsius. 

There are 2 version of Xiaomi Black Shark, 6GB+64GB & 8GB+128GB.

The price of Xiaomi Black Shark [the price is just estimated]

  • USA     USD$589.99 [64GB] , USD$699.99 [128GB]
  • Singapore  SGD $719
  • Malaysia RM2499 [64GB] , RM2899  [128GB]
  • India  Rs34990 [128 GB]
  • UK    £448.90[64GB]  

Feature

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
LAUNCH Announced 2018, April
Status Available. Released 2018, April
BODY Dimensions 161.6 x 75.4 x 9.3 mm (6.36 x 2.97 x 0.37 in)
Weight 190 g (6.70 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.99 inches, 92.6 cm2 (~76.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
– 97% DCI-P3 coverage
PLATFORM OS Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Chipset Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
CPU Octa-core (4×2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
GPU Adreno 630
MEMORY Card slot No
Internal 128 GB, 8 GB RAM or 64 GB, 6 GB RAM
CAMERA Primary Dual: 12 MP (f/1.8, 1.25µm) + 20 MP (f/1.8, 1.0µm), 2x optical zoom, dual pixel phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps
Secondary 20 MP, (f/2.2, 1.0µm), 1080p
SOUND Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– 3.5 mm to USB-C headphone adapter incl.
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio No
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
Browser HTML5
– Fast battery charging 9V/2A (Quick Charge 3.0)
– XviD/MP4/H.265 player
– MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player
– Photo/video editor
– Document viewer
BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
MISC Colors Black, Gray
Price About 450 EUR

Disclaimer. We can not guarantee that the information on this page is 100% correct. Read more 

(Visited 42 times, 2 visits today)
https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/2-940x737.jpghttps://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/2-150x150.jpgKai ShengFeaturedNewsXiaomi Black SharkXiaomi Black Shark Xiaomi Black Shark smartphone was launched in April 2018. Xiaomi now cooperate with Black Shark to produce their first new product which is Xiaom Black Shark Gaming Phone.   From the out look of Xiaomi Black Shark, it seems like other phone, look the same. But there are...
  • 5
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

« 