Xiaomi Black Shark : The First Xiaomi Gaming Phone -in the market now!

Xiaomi Black Shark

Xiaomi Black Shark smartphone was launched in April 2018. Xiaomi now cooperate with Black Shark to produce their first new product which is Xiaom Black Shark Gaming Phone.

From the out look of Xiaomi Black Shark, it seems like other phone, look the same. But there are the huge different in the feeling when you hold it to play the game. The special design surface with some friction function and the design of X-shape of antenna. This will help to reduce the disturbance of signal reception.

Introduction Video of Xiaomi Black Shark

Video Credit to C4ETech

Apart from that, at the center rear of Xiaomi Black Shark designed with Black Shark logo. The logo equipped with lighting function. It will be light up when you receive an notification. Even when you are playing a game, it will blinking as per gaming content. The body of phone with black as the main color, but according to the manufacturer, the grey color phone is coming soon. Another special of this phone, at the speaker site also add in microphone [and there are another 2 microphone at different corner]. This is to help to ensure the reception of sound wave while player playing the game is clear.

The main special of this phone :

It can attach with analog stick controller, that installed into one end of the screen. This will improve the gaming user experience. This phone also has “liquid cooling” function which help this gaming phone reduce about 8 degree Celsius.

There are 2 version of Xiaomi Black Shark, 6GB+64GB & 8GB+128GB.

The price of Xiaomi Black Shark [the price is just estimated]