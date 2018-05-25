Xiaomi Black Shark : The First Xiaomi Gaming Phone -in the market now!
Xiaomi Black Shark
Xiaomi Black Shark smartphone was launched in April 2018. Xiaomi now cooperate with Black Shark to produce their first new product which is Xiaom Black Shark Gaming Phone.
From the out look of Xiaomi Black Shark, it seems like other phone, look the same. But there are the huge different in the feeling when you hold it to play the game. The special design surface with some friction function and the design of X-shape of antenna. This will help to reduce the disturbance of signal reception.
Introduction Video of Xiaomi Black Shark
Video Credit to C4ETech
Apart from that, at the center rear of Xiaomi Black Shark designed with Black Shark logo. The logo equipped with lighting function. It will be light up when you receive an notification. Even when you are playing a game, it will blinking as per gaming content. The body of phone with black as the main color, but according to the manufacturer, the grey color phone is coming soon. Another special of this phone, at the speaker site also add in microphone [and there are another 2 microphone at different corner]. This is to help to ensure the reception of sound wave while player playing the game is clear.
The main special of this phone :
It can attach with analog stick controller, that installed into one end of the screen. This will improve the gaming user experience. This phone also has “liquid cooling” function which help this gaming phone reduce about 8 degree Celsius.
There are 2 version of Xiaomi Black Shark, 6GB+64GB & 8GB+128GB.
The price of Xiaomi Black Shark [the price is just estimated]
- USA USD$589.99 [64GB] , USD$699.99 [128GB]
- Singapore SGD $719
- Malaysia RM2499 [64GB] , RM2899 [128GB]
- India Rs34990 [128 GB]
- UK £448.90[64GB]
Feature
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2018, April
|Status
|Available. Released 2018, April
|BODY
|Dimensions
|161.6 x 75.4 x 9.3 mm (6.36 x 2.97 x 0.37 in)
|Weight
|190 g (6.70 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.99 inches, 92.6 cm2 (~76.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|– 97% DCI-P3 coverage
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 8.0 (Oreo)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128 GB, 8 GB RAM or 64 GB, 6 GB RAM
|CAMERA
|Primary
|Dual: 12 MP (f/1.8, 1.25µm) + 20 MP (f/1.8, 1.0µm), 2x optical zoom, dual pixel phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps
|Secondary
|20 MP, (f/2.2, 1.0µm), 1080p
|SOUND
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– 3.5 mm to USB-C headphone adapter incl.
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|– Fast battery charging 9V/2A (Quick Charge 3.0)
– XviD/MP4/H.265 player
– MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player
– Photo/video editor
– Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
|MISC
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Price
|About 450 EUR
