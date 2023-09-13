Betway USA – Enjoy Sports Betting on The Go

Online sports betting makes it easier for bettors to bet on their favorite sports wherever they want. However, people spend more time on their phones instead of their computers. To meet the high demand and make sportsbooks more accessible, the sportsbooks started optimizing their sites for mobile devices by offering apps.

The Betway online platform is one of the trustworthy sportsbooks that provide apps for their users. Here’s what bettors can find using Betway apps.

Betway USA

Betway USA sportsbook caters to players across the states, including Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, to name a few. However, the online casino is only available for New Jersey and Pennsylvania players.

Betway online features some of the most popular sports, such as football, hockey, basketball, soccer, and baseball, among the many choices. The sportsbook caters to beginners and seasoned bettors, with over 50,000 markets to bet on. The site provides multiple betting odds, from live betting to pre-game selections.

License

Each Betway branch holds a license from a gaming regulatory body, depending on the operating location. Betway works with renowned bookmakers like Live! Casino Philadelphia for Betway Pennsylvania and The Golden Nugget Atlantic City LLC for New Jersey. Betway as a whole operates under the Digital Gaming Corporation USA.

Welcome Bonus

As a new account, bettors can receive an up to $250 loss guarantee on their first bet losses. To be eligible to claim the bonus, the account’s first deposit must be at least $10. After placing wagers up to $250, bettors can receive up to $250 bet funds as a bonus if they lose their bet. To claim this loss-guarantee bonus, bettors must bet on an event with odds of at least -300 or 1.33 within seven days after registering their accounts. After earning the bonus, bettors have seven days to use them.

Payment Options

Bettors can fund their accounts or withdraw their winnings through various methods. Betway online accepts popular banking methods like Visa, Mastercard, and Discover for its bank card options. Bettors who prefer to use an e-wallet can use PayPal, Venmo, and Skrill.

It allows bettors to use a prepaid card through its Betway Play+. They’re quick and safe and available for depositing and withdrawing.

Betway App

Bettors can enjoy Betway online through the app it offers. The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices and is available on the App Store and Google Play Store. The app lets bettors enjoy sports betting and casino plays (depending on location).

Although the platform is fully optimized to access through mobile browsers, the app provides a better experience. It’s easy to navigate around and runs seamlessly.