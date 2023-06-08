Dedicated development team set up process

When a company needs to create a digital product, the question becomes how to realize this idea. One option is to hire outsourced professionals. A dedicated team usually consists of professionals in project management, front-end, back-end, UI, and UX. But what does it take to get such a crew to create your solution? Let’s take a closer look at the dedicated team setup process.

Setting Up a Dedicated Team

Creating a dedicated team involves several key steps. Here is the general scheme of the process.

Define project requirements

Start by clearly defining the requirements for your software, including scope, goals, timelines, and technologies involved. Specify the necessary expertise that may be required from dedicated software development teams.

Define the team structure

You need to determine the ideal group structure based on the requirements of your solution. Consider roles such as developers, designers, project managers, quality assurance specialists, and any other required roles.

Choose an outsourcing model

Choose the outsourcing model that best suits your needs. You can choose internal employees or work with dedicated software developers. Assess the pros and cons of each option based on factors such as cost, knowledge, and resource availability.

Research and choose a service provider

Conduct thorough research to identify potential service providers or agencies that offer team dedicated software development. Consider their knowledge, background, portfolio, customer testimonials, and industry reputation. Request quotes or quotes from shortlisted vendors.

NDA and legal agreements

Once you have selected a service provider and identified members, sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and any other necessary legal agreements to protect your intellectual property and privacy.

Appreciate communication

Assess the contacting and partnering processes offered by service providers. Effective connection is critical to successful cooperation with dedicated experts. Make sure they have clear conversation channels, project management tools, and a structured approach to keeping you informed about progress.

Assess skills and experience

Make sure that the expertise and background of the specialists who will be assigned to your solution meet the requirements. Evaluate their qualifications and knowledge of the necessary technologies. Ask for profiles or resumes of potential employees.

Project management

Create a project management structure that includes regular conversation, progress updates, and milestone tracking. Use collaboration tools such as project management software, version control systems, and messaging platforms to ensure effective partnership and transparency.

Agile approach and iteration

Use an agile development approach to ensure flexibility and continuous improvement. Break the project into manageable sprints or iterations, hold regular meetings to update progress, and collect feedback to refine the creation process.

Continuous monitoring and evaluation

You need to constantly monitor the performance and progress of the dedicated software team. Evaluate their compliance with deadlines, quality of work, and overall satisfaction. Resolve any questions or concerns promptly and maintain and be open to discussions.

Conclusion

A team dedicated is an excellent option for those who want to get a quality product in the shortest possible time and at a reasonable price. If you want to start cooperation of this kind then feel free to contact us. We will provide clear conversation, effective project management, and regular feedback to ensure that you end up with the best digital solution.