Is Launching an App on Android Different to iOS?

Developing an app is a complicated process that takes many months, or even years. There are so many things to think about, including programming, the artwork, the user interface, and bug testing. That’s before we even get to launching the app when you’ll have to consider things like marketing and buying app installs.

One thing you’re going to need to decide early on in the process is what platform your app will be for. Will it launch on iOS, Android, or maybe even both? There are various factors that can influence this decision, and each platform comes with its own unique advantages and disadvantages. Read on to find out more.

Pros and Cons of Android

The Android operating system is used across a huge variety of different mobile and tablet devices. It uses open-source code, making it extremely versatile, with numerous options for customisation. There are various development tools that can be used to create Android apps, making it ideal for beginner developers.

However, given Android’s use across a range of devices, this can make it more difficult to create apps for the platform, as they need to work across different devices. This can make bugs and issues more likely to occur when launching an app on Android.

Pros and Cons of iOS

All mobile Apple devices use the iOS operating system. This makes it one of the most widely used operating systems in the world, there are currently more than 1.34 billion active iPhones globally.

By launching your app on iOS, you’ll be able to tap into this huge market of potential users. You’ll also benefit from the streamlined processes present on iOS, apps can be made and published rapidly when compared to Android.

However, Apple uses closed-source code with iOS, which means apps are not as flexible and need to be more rigid than their Android counterparts.

App Store vs Play Store

When it comes to creating apps for iOS and Android, the biggest difference is the two app marketplaces, the App Store and the Google Play Store. When deciding which platform to launch your app on, you’ll need to weigh up the pros and cons of these marketplaces.

The first thing you should look at is revenue sharing. You need to know that you’re going to be able to make money from your app. Thankfully, both marketplaces offer a 70% revenue split for developers.

You’ll also need to think about the competition. The Play Store has more apps than the App Store, which could mean the competition is more intense.

Finally, you’ll need to consider how easy it is to get your app published on each store. The App Store has strict quality control measures in place, it can sometimes take more than 48 hours for an app to be approved. The Play Store on the other hand is far more relaxed, offering approval in as little as two hours in some cases.

There are key differences when it comes to launching an app on iOS compared to Android. As a developer, it’s important you make yourself aware of these and understand the impact these differences can have on the development process and your business.