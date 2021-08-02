Top tips for Bingo beginners

Taking the online world by storm, the game of Bingo has come a long way from its beginnings in the 16th century. With just a click of a button, you can enter the virtual doors of a Bingo lobby and choose from a plethora of exciting and themed games, perfectly placed to delight and entertain.

But if you’re new to visiting a Bingo site, like https://bingo.paddypower.com/ for example, you may not know the best place to start, or really know how to make the most of your gaming experience.

Read our top tips and you’ll be full to the brim of Bingo knowledge and ready to begin playing the game!

1. Choose the game that suits you best

You may be used to playing the classic game of 90-ball Bingo, if you venture out to the Bingo Halls of the UK. But with the range and choices at an online Bingo site, you can delve into the different variations, such as 80 or even 75-ball Bingo!

But it’s not only the number of balls involved that you have to think about. Online Bingo also comes in a whole range of themed rooms, hybrid instant games and quick-fire versions. So, a good place to start is a theme or style that you find the most interesting, or like the look of the most.

From there, the best thing to do is try and test the various types of Bingo games to find out which game you enjoy the most, and suits your gaming style. That way, you’re bound to have the most fun playing the game.

2. Make use of the free demo games

If you’re new to playing Bingo, then you should fully take advantage of the online free games on offer. From virtual Bingo to the latest Slots, you usually can find a whole range of demo games to play at your chosen gaming site. This means you can have all the fun and anticipation of potentially winning a full house, without having to part with your hard-earned cash.

What’s more, you can also get to grips with the rules of the game and feel totally confident on how to play, before moving on to playing with real money. The free gaming options are also a great way to see which games you prefer to play, and which you find the most enjoyable. And even better, you can find this out for free!

3. Know how many tickets you can handle

The benefit of online Bingo, is that it gives you the option to buy plenty of tickets for each game. You can buy several strips (a collection of tickets) at a time, and in theory the more tickets you have, the better chances you have of winning a full house.

However, with more tickets comes more numbers to keep track off, and so you’ll have to work out if you have the capability to check and mark off each number as it’s called. Alternatively, you can use the automatic functions of the online game to your advantage. There are several features that you can make use of when playing and checking your Bingo cards, which are:

Auto Play – This an option you can select that enables the computer to automatically mark the numbers on your ticket as they are called, which is especially useful when you have multiple strips to tackle.

– This an option you can select that enables the computer to automatically mark the numbers on your ticket as they are called, which is especially useful when you have multiple strips to tackle. Best card sorting – Another system that the computer does for you, this option sorts your Bingo cards into an order, with the top card being the one that has the most numbers marked off, so has the highest chance of a win.

– Another system that the computer does for you, this option sorts your Bingo cards into an order, with the top card being the one that has the most numbers marked off, so has the highest chance of a win. Best card highlighting – similar to above, this will create an alert or highlight the card that is getting close to marking off a line or completing a full house.

With these top tips now in your arsenal, you are ready to make the most of your gaming experience and fully enjoy the fun that can be had when playing online Bingo.