What is the best battery to use with an inverter?

Inverter batteries are very important in our homes as they are used to save electricity for emergency use. Like when there is a power cut in our homes then we use electricity which is saved in the batteries. But now new technology of batteries have come into existence which are better than traditional batteries. So in this article, we will know about the new batteries and which is the best battery for home or business.

New technology battery in 2024

There are many types of batteries that we use at our home but the best battery for use is lithium battery. Which is connected to the solar panel and saves the excess electricity that is generated by the solar panel. So there are some new technologies Introduced for lithium batteries and below are the details of these batteries.

Here is detailed information about three newly launched batteries from Loom Solar. Here’s a summary of each:

1. CAML10051-HV

Type: High-voltage battery with stack design.

Compatibility: Matches 8 ~ 15Kw mixed network inverter.

Cell Source: CATL with 6000 cycles.

Advantages:

Faster Charging: 2 to 4 hours for full charge.

Maintenance-Free.

Long Lifespan: 6000 cyclic life, usable for 10-15 years.

Lightweight: 1/4th weight of traditional batteries.

Self-discharge Rate: 5% per month @ 25˚C.

Higher Efficiency: 100%.

Shipping Weight: 105 Kg.

Dimensions (mm): 680 * 535 * 420.

2. CAML10051-IP

Type: Suitable for home and business.

Model: CAML10051IP.

IP Rating: 56, making it dustproof, water-resistant, and fireproof.

Display: Front display.

Advantages:

Space-Efficient: Wall-mounted.

Faster Charging: 2 to 3 hours for a full charge.

Longer Life: 6000 cyclic life, translating to 10-15 years.

Maintenance-Free.

Lightweight: 1/4th weight of other batteries.

Self-discharge Rate: 5% per month @ 25˚C.

Warranty: 10 years.

Shipping Weight: 48 Kg.

Dimensions (mm): 580 * 460 * 172.

3. CAML10051-WM

Type: High-capacity lithium battery for power backup.

Applications: Energy storage, solar, wind storage systems, and on/off-grid energy storage for homes and businesses.

Advantages:

IP Rating: IP21 (dust, fire, and water-resistant).

Charging Time: 2 to 3 hours for a full charge.

Maintenance-Free.

Weight: 1/4th weight of comparable batteries.

Efficiency: 100% AH efficiency.

Shipping Weight: 50 Kg.

Dimensions (mm): 446 * 534 * 135.

These batteries seem to offer a range of features catering to different needs, from high-voltage stackable designs to space-efficient wall-mounted options, all with the benefits of lithium battery technology.

Best battery to use with an inverter in 2024

The best battery to use with an inverter is a Lithium battery because these batteries do not require maintenance like traditional batteries, these batteries are also lightweight. And now the new variant of lithium batteries has been introduced so you can choose the battery according to your needs and requirements.

Conclusion

We have talked about the best battery to use with an inverter and all the new technologies batteries and their advantages have been discussed above. Now you can easily choose the battery according to your budget and requirements.