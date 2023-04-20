Which Slots Pokies Are Better For Beginners

In most online casinos, slots occupy the largest percentage of all the titles in the game catalog. They differ in providers, the number of reels and lines, mechanics, and bonus features. New slots pokies appear regularly, and it’s difficult to find the best among them yourself.

The Best Providers

Novomatic

The company was founded in 1980. It became popular back in the days of land-based casinos. Online casino software has also become successful. This provider focuses on the development of classic slots pokies without 3D graphics, modern animation, and a variety of functions.

This developer has become famous for deluxe versions and extensions of legendary titles with an interface, like the old land-based machines.

Microgaming

This company appeared in 1994 and in the same year, it developed the first software for online casinos. Later it implemented a mobile adaptation of slots.

It’s the leader in slots development, paying out jackpots of over 1 billion dollars. The best progressive title is Mega Moolah, where users have repeatedly hit large jackpots. Games from Microgaming are famous for the original bonus features and high returns, which average 95-97%.

NetEnt

This Swedish company was founded in 1996. It uses the same system of accumulative jackpots and develops its own software for online casinos. Titles have different mechanics, interesting plots, modern graphics, and sophisticated animation.

Top Slots

Here are the slots pokies from the best developers to start with:

● Starburst from NetEnt. This game was released in 2012. This is a five-reel game with three rows. The symbols are crystals of different colors and values. Combinations are counted in both directions, which increases the chances of users to win. If there is over one combination of symbols, the prizes are paid on the pictures with the highest multiplier. The star is the Wild, which expands to the entire row and triggers respins. You can win up to three additional spins in total.

● Book of Ra Deluxe from Novomatic. It’s the most famous release, an improved version of the original game, which has over a dozen versions. The release took place in 2008. This slot contains 5 reels with 3 rows. The deluxe version adds a 10th payline, and their number can be changed. The maximum prize ratio is x5000, and the RTP reaches 95.1%.

● Immortal Romance from Microgaming. The five-reel slot appeared in 2011, made in gothic style on the theme of vampires. This provider has thought out a full-fledged plot and history of the characters – they are in the description of the game. The slot consists of 5 reels and 3 rows, 10 paylines with the ability to change their number. There are 243 prize combinations available in Immortal Romance, as well as 4 types of free spins, which are dedicated to different characters and differ in the number of spins, mechanics, and multipliers. They are activated by Scatters. There are also Wilds in the form of a logo with the name of the game – they replace the standard characters and double the winnings.

● Book of Darkness from Betsoft. This game was developed in 2020 with 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 fixed lines. This highly volatile slot is made in a fantasy theme, has an RTP of 96.48%, and a maximum multiplier of x1056. The Book of Darkness symbol activates 10, 15, or 20 free spins for 3, 4, or 5 Scatters respectively. One of the images is designated as special during the free spins. If 3 or more of these symbols appear, they expand to the entire reel.

Providers are constantly looking for new solutions to diversify the gameplay of their games. Their slots pokies are innovated more often than in other categories of gambling entertainment.