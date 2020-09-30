A Guide to Buying The Best Bvlgari Diagono Watches

A watch is said to be the most luxurious accessory that an individual can have. Men and women love to own luxury watches. Aside from being a mere accessory, timepieces are also an excellent investment to make. Hence, owning one will not only make you attractive, but you will also have something worthwhile.

One of the best luxury watches in the world is Bvlgari Diagono. In line with famous watch brands, such as Rolex, Tag Huer, and more, Bvlgari Diagono is also a worthy watch brand to check out when looking for a luxury watch.

If you are thinking of what watch to get, get a Bvlgari Diagono watch. This article is a good read for you. In this article, we will show you all the best Bvlgari Diagono luxury watches in the market. Each model is unique and distinct from one another, and by the end of this article, you will land on the watch for you.

Bvlgari Diagono Men’s Watch Professional DP42BSLDCH

Bvlgari Diagono watch is one of the first few watches that existed in the early 1900s. The first-ever Bvlgari Diagono watch shop was established in 1905, and the company is known to make the finest and best Italian jewelry.

However, about 80 years later, the luxury brand then started making high-quality Swiss watches. One of the first few Swiss watch models from Bvlgari Diagono is the DP42BSLDCH Professional. This watch is the epitome of class and elegance in one.

No wonder this watch became such a best-seller among Bvlgari Diagono watches with a precise function and elegant design. The watch features a sporty dial that has a vertical black pattern with luminous hands. The hours are in numeral 12 and can be seen even in low light.

The bezel of this professional watch also comes in stainless steel, which is also safe to wear even when you are out doing outdoor activities. The tachymetric bezel comes in very helpful for anyone who wants to track their speed.

Bvlgari Diagono DP42BSVDSD Professional Men’s Watch

For a fair and robust reputation for luxury watches and jewelry, this watch from Bvlgari Diagono truly walks the talk. The DP42BSVDSD has the best scuba diver’s timepiece, and the design and functionality will not disappoint.

If you are looking for a watch with a sophisticated design and can fit in whatever occasion, this watch is a must-have. The case measures about 42 mm and is made of stainless steel. The dial is in black that displays the utmost elegance. The frame is also sturdy and is made of scratch-resistant sapphire.

Bvlgari Diagono DP42C14GVDGMT Professional Men’s Watch

If you want a flexible timepiece for men to withstand for many years without sacrificing trend and style, the Bvlgari Diagono DP42C14GVDGMT is the best watch to get. It features a refined Italian design and offers a precise Swiss function. The timepiece can also change in different time zones.

The watch also features an 18-carat gold case with a dial made of a planisphere. The hands are also in gold, and the hour markers and the sub-dial. The 18-carat gold can be seen all over the timepiece, including the buckle, bezel, band, and case.

Aside from showcasing fine Italian jewelry, this timepiece is more than just the looks. All pieces and parts of the watch are approved by the Swiss, making it worthy of its title called “chronometer.”

Bvlgari Diagono DG42BPLTB Men’s Mechanical Watch

Bulgari is one of the most prestigious watch brands in the world for a long time already. It was in the 1880s when the company first started making their watches and fine jewelry. Thus, making their pieces widely popular globally.

The brand’s Diagono collection is also something to look forward to and showcases its meaning as a watchmaker. One of those watches in the group is the DG42BPLTB Mechanical Watch for Men. If you are looking for an underrated designer’s timepiece, this is the one for you.

This timepiece has tons of cool features that you will genuinely love. When you first see the watch, you will be amazed at how exceptional the clock looks. It also has a breathtaking crystal case with a black alligator band. The mechanical tourbillon is also something you should not take for granted.

Bvlgari Diagono T144BTAVTD/SLN Men’s Watch Titanium

This timepiece from the Diagono collection is one classic. The watch features a very masculine design and vibe that any man would truly love. This watch is also easy to pair with clothes or whatever occasion you are attending. In shorter words, you will never go wrong if you choose this watch.

Takeaway

If you are looking for a modern yet elegant timepiece for any occasion, the best watch to get is Bvlgari Diagono. It is a worthy accessory to invest in without sacrificing style and functionality. Whether you want to impress or stay low-key, this brand will never disappoint.