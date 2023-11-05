Android 21: Everything You Need to Know [Dragon Ball Character]

The character Android 21 comes from the Dragon Ball series. Akira Toriyama made her, and she made­ her debut in 2018 in the game­ Dragon Ball FighterZ. Dr. Gero, another character, created her as a bio-android. She­’s a key opponent in the game­.

Android 21 is a complex character with multiple personalities. She has a good side and a bad side, and these two sides are constantly at war within her. Her good side is kind and compassionate, while her bad side is cruel and sadistic.

Android 21’s powers are immense. She is a skilled fighter, and she has a number of powerful abilities, such as the ability to absorb the powers of her enemies and the ability to transform into a more powerful form.

Appearance

Android 21 is a tall, curvaceous woman with long, flowing auburn hair and blue eyes. She wears a white lab coat, a blue and red checkered dress, and black thigh-high boots. She also has a pair of blue and red goggles on her head.

Personality

Android 21 has a dual personality. Her good side is kind and compassionate, while her bad side is cruel and sadistic. Her good side wants to use her powers to help people, while her bad side wants to use her powers to destroy everything.

Powers and Abilities

Android 21 is a skilled fighter, and she has a number of powerful abilities, such as:

Ki Blast: Android 21 can generate and fire powerful energy blasts from her hands.

Flight: Android 21 can fly.

Superhuman Strength and Durability: Android 21 has superhuman strength and durability.

Energy Absorption: Android 21 can absorb the energy of her enemies, making her stronger.

Transformation: Android 21 can transform into a more powerful form, which gives her even greater strength and speed.

Biography

Android 21 was created by Dr. Gero as a bio-android. She was designed to be the ultimate weapon, and she was given the powers of many different characters, including Cell, Majin Buu, and Goku.

After Dr. Gero’s death, Android 21 was awakened by the Red Ribbon Army. She quickly became one of the most powerful members of the Red Ribbon Army, and she began to use her powers to destroy everything in her path.

Android 21 is a complex and tragic character. She is a victim of Dr. Gero’s experiments, and she is constantly at war with herself. She is a powerful force for good and for evil, and it is unclear which side will ultimately triumph.

Appearances

Dragon Ball FighterZ (2018)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (2020)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)

Who can beat Android 21?

Android 21 is a very powerful character, and it is difficult to say who could definitively beat her. However, there are a few characters in the Dragon Ball franchise who could potentially defeat her.

One character who could potentially beat Android 21 is Ultra Instinct Goku. Ultra Instinct is a state of being in which Goku’s body moves on its own without any thought or hesitation. This makes him extremely difficult to hit, and it allows him to attack with incredible speed and power.

Another character who could potentially beat Android 21 is Vegito. Vegito is a fusion of Goku and Vegeta, and he is one of the most powerful characters in the Dragon Ball franchise. Vegito has incredible strength, speed, and durability, and he is also very skilled in combat.

A third character who could potentially beat Android 21 is Jiren. Jiren is a member of the Pride Troopers, and he is one of the most powerful warriors in the Dragon Ball franchise. Jiren has incredible strength, speed, and durability, and he is also very skilled in combat.

It is important to note that these are just a few of the characters who could potentially defeat Android 21. There are many other powerful characters in the Dragon Ball franchise, and it is difficult to say for sure who would win in a fight against her.

Ultimately, the outcome of a fight between Android 21 and any other character would depend on a number of factors, such as the characters’ respective strengths and weaknesses, their level of experience, and their luck.

Wrap-up

Android 21 is a popular character among Dragon Ball fans. She is a complex and well-developed character with a unique design and a tragic backstory. She is also one of the most powerful characters in the Dragon Ball franchise.