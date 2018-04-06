The 12 Most Deadly PPSSPP Games
Our previously published guide on best settings for PPSSPP for highest performance is being appreciated very well and that’s inspired us to write another post related to it and we presenting this list of best games for PPSSPP, definitely you’d love them as well.
As a game addict, I always in a hunt for good games, it doesn’t matter which console I have, whether it is my Laptop or Android mobile. Currently, PPSSPP Emulator is most complete Sony’s PSP Emulator which allows to run most of the PSP games over the Android devices, however, some titles are not fully compatible with it.
If you’ve installed PPSSPP Emulator on your phone, firstly, I recommended to visit our -> PPSSPP setting guides to tune it work as best as possible. Here is our list, and we hope you would like them as well.
Best games for PPSSPP
1. God of War – Ghost of Sparta
Most probably you’ve already heard about them, full of action, thrill and an epic story line makes all editions of God of War different from rest of the games.
For PSP, two are available and God of War – Ghost of Sparta is best of them. Unlimited actions, full of thrill and unmatchable game play.
2. God of War: Chains of Olympus
Just like the above edition, the games has brilliantly written story line, console quality graphics and adventures game play.
However, both editions may won’t work on full speed on PPSSPP, but don’t worry, few settings would be good enough to make them completely playable.
3. Tekken 6
In the recent updates, the PPSSPP emulator not supports Vulkan — a cross platform 3D graphics API that dramatically improves the performance games on Android smart phones. If you devices supports Vulkan, then you can easily play big titles like Tekken 6, and God of War series without lags. If you’re a serious gamer, then you can’t pull off your hands from this game.
The Tekk3n 6 has been most popular PSP games, and runs smoothly on Android phones like OnePlus, and Samsung. If you’ve ever played Tekken 3 on console, this edition brings major improvements in graphics, and action. You can miss out this title to play on your Android phone.
4. Dissidia 012: Duodecim Final Fantasy
From the series of Final Fantasy, Dissidia 012 is my favorite because of it’s battles game play. Long game play (story mode), more fighters, many items to unlock, and awesome video scenes . Apart, it brought better experience of original game introduced initially.
Definitely, if you love RPG with action, then you’d like this game as well and it works great on this PPSSPP emulator.
5. Naruto Shippuden – Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3 (USA)
This game is based on a very popular anime series: Naruto Shippuden. Inside the game, the user can select his/her favorite anime character out the Naruto Shippuden story arc, and starts battling a series of dual-stage battlefields. Basically, the gameplay runs in 2D environment, but it doesn’t impact the fun.
The player can run, jump, climb on walls a ninjas do, and there is much more you can do. Overall, this has potential to keep you engaged for long hours. If you’ve were fan this Naruto anime, and manga series, then you are going to play this for hours, and hours.
6. Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops Plus
An award-winning title for PSP from Konami, offer missions will engage even the most experienced strategic FPS genre. Many famous FPS games are available for Android such as Modern Combat 4, 5, Fronline commando, however, still this game offer more from the.
If you would prefer FPS games on your handset, then you must have this game as well.
7. Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier
A story based game, mix of lots of action, puzzles and racing. Full of vivid colors, complete 3d game play, get to aircraft to visit different lands and to fight with enemies , jump from one point to other and much more.
8. Dragon Ball Z – Tenkaichi Tag Team, Shin Budokai and Shin Budokai 2
Yeah! Here comes my most favourite titles and I’ve already competed all of them. Awesome graphics, non-stop fighting, many attacks, very cute characters, and much more.
I would say, none of the Android fighting game can stand against them.
9. Daxter
Daxter, same character from ‘Jak and Daxter’. Over all game play is very good. Story is entirely based on how Daxter searches Jak, who have been impersonated in some event.
Enjoy the most colourful journey to find the impersonated Jax.
10. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories
As a soldier, Vic Vance always protected his family, his nation, himself. One bad choice later and that job is about to get much harder.
Kicked out onto the streets of a metropolis between glamour and gluttony, Vic is faced with a stark alternative – construct an empire or be crushed.
11. Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines
For the very first time,, turn out to be a Master Murderer on the PPSSPP Emulator with Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines. However, to run this game as smooth, your device’s hardware must be top-notch. Even on my Moto G, it performed little down, but for sure it is playable.
12. Lord of Arcana
Not so much popular but still this game has lots to offer. As a warrior, you’ll be fighting against huge dragons as enemies, devils with sword. Entirely 3d game play, combos attacks, attractive visuals and much more.
Apart, there are many more PSP titles which you can enjoy on your Android phone. You can view the entire list of games which are compatible with this Emulator here.https://androidcure.com/best-games-ppsspp/https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/best-ppsspp-games.pnghttps://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/best-ppsspp-games-150x150.pngHow-to-GuidesGames,list,PPSSPPOur previously published guide on best settings for PPSSPP for highest performance is being appreciated very well and that's inspired us to write another post related to it and we presenting this list of best games for PPSSPP, definitely you'd love them as well. As a game addict, I always...Deepak GuptaDeepak Guptadgdeepak000@gmail.comAdministratorDeepak Gupta is a tech geek and founder of AndroidCure, a popular blog dedicated to Android users. Join him on →Google Plus. Sign-up for the →email newsletter and get daily updates from this blog.Androidcure
sumsung galaxy j5 (2015) support all PPSSPP game suggest me reply
You can play most of them! It depends upon the hardware capability!
Thanks bro your settings really do work
Much appreciated. Please hook me up with more games.
Thanks buddy!
does it runs fast …. or slow like flashing every sean …. i am using j7
On J7, it should work fine!
Wat about a7
when I start the games i downloaded games like God of war, assassin creed after extracting nd i click on it only display a plain black nd doesn’t go further what shold i do please
You will must uncompress your zip file. If you download any game like 500mb or 600mb, then you would uncompress your file. Now check your games in ppsspp.
my phone is Samsung Galaxy S6
Whay about J1?
What about Asus zenfone 2 ZE551ML? does it work smooth?
It should work!
to my lenovo A6000?
Hello
Please teachs me how to set ppsspp v1.3.0.1 in samsung galaxy grand duos god of war ghost of sparta
PSP games work fine. With Nokia x2ds?
Specs wise, the handset is quite outdated. It may play same games like DBZ series. Go ahead, and try on your own.
Army of two , tekken 6, need for speed most wanted etc working very good on my leeco- Le2
That’s good to hear.
I would like to have ppsspp game of hulk
Please make it available
Hi there. Try to Google to see if the game is available.
Isnt the naruto ultimate ninja hero 3 a great game…..u forgot to mention that…it is one heck of a game and is smooth!!
Hi Ayush,
Thank you so much for your recommendation, and there is no doubt that it is one of the best game.
Cheers!
Did it works on Micromax A104
Plz tell me the list of some good games list that works on my Micromax A104
Try to do some fiddling on the settings of your emulator or search for best set up.
God of war chain of olympus hangs in my phone samsung j7 prime
Some games zip file after download and extracted doesn’t show any game icon in my psspp gold what to do ..
Thanks for the game collection
Thanks for this game list
Does the ppsspp emulator work smoothly from Sony Xperia T3??
Give it a try to figure out.
Q1- Will the emulator work good with Redmi Note 4 3GB ram.
Q2- Whats the main difference between the gold version and the other version.
Q3- Are the settings you have given are up with latest version of the emulator.
Anyways Great Job Man ???
Hi Srijan,
I would be very glad to answer all of your questions.
Ans 1. The PPSSPP Emulator will for your handset or say, it should run very well. Since the handset comes with splendid hardware specs, you can expect good performance.
Ans 2. Basically, the Gold version is more developer friendly and nothing more.
Ans 3. We did perform the game play and put those settings on our guide on the last build of the emulator.
Guide: https://androidcure.com/best-setting-ppsspp-android-highest-fps-tested-god-war/
Hope these answers help you!
1.Yes Redmi note 3 will work good without lag, you have to adjust some graphics settings.
2. Only icon deference.
Now I am playing Ben 10 Ultimate Alien Cosmic.
My next game will- Tom Clancys Splinter Cell
That’s great to know Shahid.
is ppsspp support metal gear solid 2 son of liberty iso ?
Yes it does.
Ps2 iso will work on ppsspp hold emulator??
Gold*
Thanks in support of sharing such a good idea, article is fastidious, thats why i have read it fully
What about samsung galaxy duos 2 the screen is dark when i play the def jam fight for new york . What should i do ?
Please say how to download gta in ppsspp in Android
You are the master
Hello friends as it is said that we cannot play assassins creed bloodlines with full speed on our device but I have a solution that will make it run smooth. I have tried this on my device and it worked properly just go to ppsspp and then click on settings then click on system and click reset ppsspp settings to default and then run the game. The game will run very smooth without any lag or glitch.
Hi Utkarsh
Thanks for sharing this tip. We appreciate your effort!
can all this gamws work on gionee p5w
They should work. Give it a try.
Great! Can I run this games on yuphoria?
Pls don’t know if there is any football manager on ppsspp and if there is can I get one pls
I have note 8 tell me best ppsspp games
Hi Puneet, it is great to know that you’ve Note 8. Sure, you can have great experience with this smartphone. Try out these settings:
https://androidcure.com/best-setting-ppsspp-android-highest-fps-tested-god-war/
Also see our tutorial to optimize the performance of Note 8:
https://androidcure.com/speed-up-samsung-galaxy-note-8/
Have fun!