Automation of business processes: goals, objectives, stages of implementation

Why and how to automate business processes

Process automation is a consequence of business digitalization. We tell you why and, most importantly, how to implement automation correctly.

A business can automate all the repetitive, routine work using special programs. With the help of such optimization, time is freed up for productive work with clients, sales and profits of the company increase.

What are business process automation systems?

Automation of enterprise business processes – simplification, digitization with the assistance of professional software developers is the way to achieve competitive advantage via business efficiency. Most of the business processes are repetitive. For example, payroll, task accounting, employee adaptation, etc. But there are some specific forms of work that are unique to your business. These include the particular marketing research or unique classification of the data, some new form of strategic analysis, etc.

All such non-repetitive activities do not need automation. Others, repetitive tasks, can be programmed and optimized.

Process automation is necessary for:

• Optimization of assigned tasks. The program will help to appoint a responsible person, set deadlines for each process while saving time for unnecessary approvals;

• Helps to avoid mistakes, which are often the result of the human factor, such as inattention, forgetfulness, lack of experience or patience, etc.

• Simplify the process of work and speed it up, decreasing the paperwork and routine operations. By reducing the number of tasks that would need to be done manually. And also to make the work more understandable to each new member of the team.

• Make the processing and storage of information more secure. Such information can be personal data of customers, employees, contact details, purchases, etc.

• Make the business process more transparent. The manager can view reports on employees, profits, and sales.

Why is business automation needed?

An automation system will improve the performance of any company or enterprise, especially when it expands. If the organization’s number of employees exceeds several dozen, then it is pretty challenging to control them without auxiliary programs.

One of the tasks of automation is to prevent problems. It has several advantages:

• restoration of control over business processes;

• improved communications;

• reducing the number of errors;

• saving time that employees can spend on the main work.

The introduction of automation is a payback process. Usually, it happens within six months. It all depends on the budget spent on automation and the size of the company. The more significant the business, the faster the payback. Small businesses are more likely to order the introduction of automation for invoicing and payroll without spending a budget on full automation.

Basically, the following areas are subject to automation: sales department, management, quality control, finance, production, marketing.

Business Automation Goals

Automation of business processes is one of the forms of doing business, the purpose of which is growth and transformation. Goals that can be achieved using the system:

• Base management. To obtain information on the client and his history, you need to press one key.

• Analysis of the sales department. The automation system allows you to create analytical reports for the sales department, such as the movement of an interested client through the funnel, plan-fact, number of transactions for the reporting period. Such reports allow the manager to track the effectiveness of their actions and eliminate the difficulties that have arisen while increasing sales.

• Reduction of routine tasks. Implemented automation allows you to minimize manual work, especially the one that is routine, independent mailing, planning, customer management, and other tasks.

• Quick coordination of current issues. The automation system reduces the time for the necessary coordination, making the decision-making process much faster.

• Effective communications. Automation improves overall business efficiency. All communications within the company take place quickly, which avoids difficulties in completing tasks.

• Reducing errors. Processes performed by a machine are much more precise and have fewer errors than those performed by a human.

•Project management. Automation allows you to control projects.

By implementing an automation system in your business, you will get considerable benefits. For the company’s management, this is the ability to control goals in real-time receive clear reports on the effectiveness of the company, division, or individual employee. Safety and risk minimization are other benefits for management as a result of the introduction of automation. No need to worry about information leakage when an employee leaves.

Mistakes and risks

The implementation of automation does not always go smoothly, the following problems may arise:

• Purchasing a program that is not suitable for employees. The functions do not fully meet the requirements, the program is complex and slows down.

• The contractor spends a lot of time researching the company and pushing unnecessary additional services.

• Within the development or implementation stages, there are risks of going beyond the budget planned for automation.

• Employees do not want to accept the changes and sabotage work with the new system.

Independent implementation

It takes a long time to design a system on your own, you need special knowledge and skills, as well as an experienced team of programmers to code the solution. Then maybe everything will work out.

Implementation with the help of a vendor

This choice saves time. Professional software developers will code and launch the digital solution designed especially for your company’s needs. And help you with the implementation in order to overcome any challenges.

Implementing business process automation is not an easy task. But there is a solution – you need a team that will assemble a custom software system and will support your project by providing support, pieces of training, and maintenance on a regular basis.

Conclusion

Automation of business processes is relevant in many areas, it simplifies and systematizes the work of the sales department, management, production, marketing, quality control, etc. The implementation of business automation has many advantages: secure storage of information, saving time on routine work, transparency of processes, the possibility of analytics and reporting.

Since each business area is unique, the introduction of automation requires an individual approach.

Still not decided on automation? Don’t delay. The implementation increases the productivity of employees and hence the efficiency of your entire business.