Get a Bonus for Simply Adding a Card: The Ultimate Guide to No Deposit Casino Bonuses in the UK

Online gambling has become a popular pastime in the United Kingdom, with an increasing number of players turning to online casinos for entertainment and the chance to win big. However, with so many options available, it can take time to choose which casino to play at.

To make the decision easier, many online casinos offer bonuses to players simply for adding their card details. In this article, we will explore what no deposit casino bonuses are and list the top 15 best bonuses for adding cards in the UK. You can also check casinos that accept VISA deposits to get started with the best no deposit bonuses.

What are no deposit casino bonuses?

No deposit bonuses are a type of reward offered by online casinos that require no upfront investment from the player. You can claim these bonuses simply by registering an account and adding a card. They are an excellent way for players to try out a casino and its games without risking their own money. You can also check out this article about deposit-by-phone bill casinos in the UK.

Top 15 best casino bonuses for adding a card in the UK

Hit the jackpot with these top 15 no deposit casino bonuses for adding cards:

1. Betway Casino

Get a headstart with Betway casino’s 50 free spins no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 50 free spins;

Minimum deposit: 0;

Wagering requirements: 50x.

2. 888 Casino

Step into the world of 888 casino with an £80 no deposit bonus:

Bonus: £88;

Minimum deposit: 0;

Wagering Requirements: 50x.

3. Wink Slots

Wink our way to big wins with Wink Slots 30 free spins no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 30 free spins;

Minimum deposit: 0

Wagering requirements: 30x.

4. Casumo

Join the adventure with Casumo’s 30 free spins no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 30 free spins

Minimum deposit: 0

Wagering requirements: 30x

5. PlayOJO

Get the royal treatment with PlayOJO’s 50 free spins no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 50 free spins;

Minimum deposit: 0;

Wagering requirements: 30x.

6. Casino.com

Dive into the world of Casino.com with 15 free spins with a no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 15 free spins;

Minimum deposit: 0;

Wagering requirements: 40x.

7. mFortune Casino

Get a fresh start with mFortune Casino’s £10 no deposit bonus:

Bonus: £10;

Minimum deposit: 0;

Wagering requirements: 80x.

8. Mr. Spin

Take a spin with Mr. Spin’s 50 free spins no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 50 free spins;

Minimum deposit: 0;

Wagering requirements: 80x.

9. Dazzle Casino

Get dazzled with Dazzle Casino’s 10 free spins no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 10 free spins;

Minimum deposit: 0;

Wagering requirements: 50x.

10. Monster Casino

Unleash your gaming potential with Monster Casino’s £5 no deposit bonus:

Bonus: £5;

Minimum deposit: 0;

Wagering requirements: 50x.

11. BGO Casino

Go big with BGO Casino’s 10 free spins no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 10 free spins;

Minimum deposit: 0;

Wagering requirements: 65x.

12. Power Spins

Power up your gaming with 50 free spins Power Spins’ no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 50 free spins;

Minimum deposit: 0;

Wagering requirements: 65x.

13. Slotster Casino

Get slotted with Slotster Casino’s 15 free spins no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 15 free spins;

Minimum deposit: N/A;

Wagering requirements: 65x.

14. Slotland Casino

Step into Slotland with a $33 no deposit bonus:

Bonus: $33;

Minimum deposit: N/A;

Wagering requirements: 50x.

15. Ruby Fortune

Get a fortune with Ruby Fortune’s no deposit bonus:

Bonus: 50 free spins;

Minimum deposit: N/A;

Wagering requirements: 50x.

Types of no deposit bonuses

As a seasoned online casino player, you are likely to be familiar with the different types of no deposit bonuses. However, for the benefit of new players, here’s a rundown of the most common types of no deposit bonuses offered in the UK:

Free Spins: Free spins are one of the most popular types of no deposit bonuses. Online casinos will offer a set number of free spins to players who add their cards to their accounts. The number of free spins can vary from 10 to 100, depending on the casino. You can use free spins on a specific slot game or a selection of slots.

Free spins are one of the most popular types of no deposit bonuses. Online casinos will offer a set number of free spins to players who add their cards to their accounts. The number of free spins can vary from 10 to 100, depending on the casino. You can use free spins on a specific slot game or a selection of slots. Bonus Cash: Another popular type of no deposit bonus is bonus cash. Online casinos will give players a small amount of bonus cash to use on their games. Depending on the casino, the amount can range from £5 to £50. Players can use the bonus cash on various games, including slots, table games, and live casino games.

Another popular type of no deposit bonus is bonus cash. Online casinos will give players a small amount of bonus cash to use on their games. Depending on the casino, the amount can range from £5 to £50. Players can use the bonus cash on various games, including slots, table games, and live casino games. Cashback: A few online casinos in the UK offer cashback as a no deposit bonus. This type of bonus will give players a percentage of their losses back as bonus cash. For example, a casino may offer 10% cashback on losses incurred during a set period.

A step-by-step guide to claiming no deposit bonuses

Claiming a no deposit bonus is easy, and here’s a step-by-step guide to help you claim your reward:

Find A No Deposit Bonus : Browse through the top 15 casinos listed in this article or visit the links provided to find a no deposit bonus that suits you.

: Browse through the top 15 casinos listed in this article or visit the links provided to find a no deposit bonus that suits you. Register An Account : Once you’ve found a no deposit bonus you’d like to claim, you’ll need to register an account at the casino.

: Once you’ve found a no deposit bonus you’d like to claim, you’ll need to register an account at the casino. Add Your Card : After registering, you’ll need to add your card to your casino account. This is where the no deposit bonus will be credited to your account.

: After registering, you’ll need to add your card to your casino account. This is where the no deposit bonus will be credited to your account. Claim Your Bonus : Once your card has been added, the no deposit bonus will automatically be credited to your account. So you can start playing with your bonus right away.

: Once your card has been added, the no deposit bonus will automatically be credited to your account. So you can start playing with your bonus right away. Meet the Wagering Requirements : Before you can withdraw your winnings, you’ll need to meet the wagering requirements set by the casino. These are usually outlined in the terms and conditions of the bonus.

: Before you can withdraw your winnings, you’ll need to meet the wagering requirements set by the casino. These are usually outlined in the terms and conditions of the bonus. Withdraw Your Winnings: Once you’ve completed the wagering requirements, you can withdraw your winnings.

Conclusion

No deposit bonuses for adding a card are a great way for new players to try out an online casino without risking their own money. With a range of bonuses to choose from, including free spins, bonus cash, and cashback, there’s something for everyone. The top 15 casinos listed in this article offer some of the best no deposit bonuses in the UK, so take a look and see which one you’d like to try first. Just remember to read the terms and conditions of the bonus before you claim it, and always play responsibly. Good luck, and have fun!