7 Best Games With Google Play Pass

Not so long ago, a new service – Google Play Pass – was launched in Russia. Although technically it is more correct to call it a type of subscription rather than a separate service because its capabilities are built entirely on the power of the Google Play app shop. If you pay just some dollars for a month (the first month is free), you get access to great games without ads or in-app purchases. In this list, we gather some of the best games that you can play with Google Play Pass that offer amazing graphics, actions, and gameplay.

Despite the fact that the subscription has been around for about six months now, there’s hardly much to say about its massive popularity. For a general understanding of what it is and how to use it, we’ve prepared for you a selection of pretty good games that you can play with Google Play Pass. Here they are.

1. FRAMED – the game within

Both FRAMED and its sequel are included on Google Play Pass and are a couple of the most unique and fascinating puzzle games you’ll ever play. The story unfolds before your eyes as you manipulate things to help your character through each section.

The game is a condensation of great style and atmosphere. FRAMED is not the newest game. It’s been around for a while, but that doesn’t make it any worse. Equally good is its sequel. Both games are award-winning and very beautiful. They are well worth a try!

Get this game on Google Play store here.

2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Star Wars for Android

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was one of the first console and PC games to be released on mobile devices in all its glory. Many consider it one of the greatest video game RPGs ever released in the Star Wars universe. There are even those who claim it to be one of the best RPGs ever made.

The game is set thousands of years before the heyday of the Galactic Empire. You’ll have the ability to choose your character’s path and what you’ll use to save the Republic. You can even go the way of the Sith and join the dark side. It’s an absolutely epic game that’s still relevant today.

Get this game on Google Play store here.

3. Mini Metro – Metro Simulator

Mini Metro is an award-winning underground simulator. You are tasked with building lines connecting the various stations that appear as your city expands. You have to make sure passengers arrive where they need to go, and to do so you’ll sometimes need to redo what you’ve done previously.

With a great minimalist aesthetic, an enjoyable soundtrack, and plenty of different game modes to enjoy, you’re likely to fall in love with Mini Metro.

Get this game on Google Play store here.

4. LIMBO is a puzzle platformer.

LIMBO is a gorgeous puzzle platformer that looks like a real work of art. You play as a young protagonist searching for his missing sister in LIMBO, a dark and dangerous place filled with traps and monsters.

If you’re looking for a fun yet incredibly creepy platformer, LIMBO is the one. The game is a bit weird in terms of what’s going on in it at all, but that’s its distinctive uniqueness. It has original puzzles and an award-winning aesthetic that will stay with you long after you’ve finished the game. It’s a unique and quirky world.

Get this game on Google Play store here.

5. Reigns: Game of Thrones – Game of Thrones for Android

Reigns is one of the best series of mobile games that uses simple map-based mechanics. You’ll be told interesting stories that you can control.

In this edition of Game of Thrones, you’ll be able to play as your favorite characters from the series and change the fate of the Seven Kingdoms as you see fit. There will be many unexpected twists and turns and the consequences of the decisions you make. Many have criticized the last season. Well, you will have the opportunity to make things different.

Get this game on Google Play store here.

6. Suzy Cube – 3D platformer for Android

This game can already be called a cult one. Besides the fact that it is similar to many other games that have gained fame, it is also very well made.

Suzy Cube is a gorgeous 3D platformer with over 40 levels filled with secret areas and power-ups. If touch screen controls aren’t your forte, you can connect your favorite controller via Bluetooth and play however you like.

The only downside is that the bosses at the end of each level are kind of annoying. This is compensated for by the variety of level designs. There really is a lot to see here. The game is made unusually and beautifully.

Get this game on Google Play store here.

7. Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition – the best fighting game

Shadow Fight is one of the best fighting game series designed for mobile devices. It has everything you need – great graphics, smooth animations, and a huge variety of deadly weapons that can be improved and upgraded. This special edition is a premium version with no ads or power-ups, so you can play whenever you want.

Shadow Fight 2 features a full story mode with surprisingly precise touchscreen controls. It’s not the latest in the series, but it’s still a cool game that’s worth your time and attention. It has plenty of options for different styles of play. So if you like something like this and have a Play Pass subscription, definitely give Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition a try.

Get this game on Google Play store here.